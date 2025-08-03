Charles Leclerc vented his fury at Ferrari using team radio during the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver had started on pole position after an outstanding Saturday but had slipped to third in the grand prix behind both McLarens.

But he unloaded his anger at his race engineer via the team radio.

“This is so incredibly frustrating,” Charles Leclerc raged.

“We’ve lost all competitiveness. You just have to listen to me, I would have found a different way of managing those issues.

“Now it’s just undriveable, undriveable!

“It’s a miracle if we finish on the podium.”

Sure enough, Mercedes’ George Russell overtook Leclerc eight laps from the end.

Martin Brundle said during his commentary on Sky Sports: “How prophetic…

“It was bordering on wholly unreasonable. It’s not the sort of thing we normally see from Charles.

“But he’s not happy…”

Leclerc was even slapped with a five-second time penalty by the FIA on the penultimate lap as he finished fourth.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc left annoyed in Hungary

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc’s pole position was a bright spot from the Hungary F1 round for Ferrari, who witnessed another drab Lewis Hamilton qualifying performance.

But the famous Italian team will again go home from an F1 grand prix licking their wounds.

For Leclerc, the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix represents the 27th time he has claimed a pole position. He has converted just five of those into grand prix wins.

It was the closest Q3 in Formula 1 history, with 0.543s separating the top 10.

But without a podium when it really mattered, Leclerc could not hide his annoyance at his Ferrari colleagues.

It adds to the issues for most successful team in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton’s worrying form - and his mind-set after calling himself ‘useless’ - will be chief among their concerns.

But now Leclerc’s displeasure must be added to their to-do list for the summer break.

At least Ferrari have a firm stance on team principal Fred Vasseur.

Vasseur was handed a new contract in Hungary, which ended rumours from Italy that his job could be at risk.

Vasseur has a long history with both Hamilton and Leclerc, and might have his work cut out to help both drivers with their respective problems ahead of the next race.