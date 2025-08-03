Toto Wolff comes out swinging to defend under-fire Lewis Hamilton

Crash.net were in Hungary to hear Toto Wolff's staunch defence of Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff has leapt to the defence of the struggling Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton emotionally called himself ‘useless’ after qualifying at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix and told Ferrari to replace him as their driver.

He then drove to 12th in Sunday’s grand prix, a round where he was significantly overshadowed by teammate Charles Leclerc.

His former boss at Mercedes, Wolff, has provided a rigorous defence.

Asked about Hamilton’s self-defeating comments, Wolff told media including Crash.net in Hungary: “That is Lewis wearing his heart on his sleeve. It’s what he thought when he was asked after the session.

“It was very raw. He was down on himself.

“We had it in the past when he felt that he’d underperformed in his own expectations.

“He has been that emotionally transparent since he was a young adult.

“He will beat himself up. But he’s the GOAT and will always be the GOAT.

“[Nothing] will take that away, no single weekend or race season which hasn’t gone to plan. That’s something he needs to always remember - that he’s the Greatest Of All Time.”

Toto Wolff asked about early Lewis Hamilton retirement

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Wolff gave very short shrift to the idea that Lewis Hamilton, who is the second-oldest driver in F1 today, could walk away instead of battling on at Ferrari.

He insisted that the 2026 F1 regulations offer everybody - Hamilton included - a fresh start.

“Lewis has unfinished business in Formula 1,” Wolff said.

“In the same way that Mercedes underperformed over this latest set of regulations, we never got happy with ground-effect car, in the same way it [affects] him. Maybe it is linked to driving style.

“He shouldn’t go anywhere next year.

“There are brand new cars which are completely different to drive. New power units which need an intelligent way of managing the energy.

“I hope he’s in for many more years. Next year is an important one.”

Toto Wolff: 'Lewis Hamilton can win eighth title, if...'

Hamilton won six of his seven drivers’ titles alongside Wolff at Mercedes.

He is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most titles ever meaning one more would give him the outright record.

But since being pipped to the 2021 title in controversial fashion by Max Verstappen, that eighth title has never looked close.

At Ferrari this year, it arguably looks further away than ever.

But Wolff insists Hamilton can break the all-time title record under certain conditions.

“If he has a car underneath him, which he has confidence in, and which does what he wants, then yes,” Wolff said.

“If he has a car which isn’t giving him the feedback that he wants - like the Mercedes of the past few years or the Ferrari which seems to be worse - then not.

“But you ask me if he still has it? He definitely has it.”

Mercedes driver George Russell, who outperformed then-teammate Hamilton last season, has again been brighter this year.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Russell claimed a podium finish beating Hamilton’s teammate Leclerc.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

