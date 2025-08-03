BTCC Croft: Round 18 - Race Results

Full race results of round 18 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft.

Ash Sutton - NAPA Racing UK

NAPA Racing's Ash Sutton capped off a magnificent recovery from his race one woes by winning a thrilling reverse grid British Touring Car Championship race ahead of chief title rival Tom Ingram at Croft.

Following what proved to be a bruising opening sequence of laps, Sutton made a sensational race winning move to pass both Tom Ingram and Aiden Moffat at the final corner on lap 8 of the race.

While Sutton was able to gallop away, Moffat appeared resolute in defence of second position. However, contact from Senna Proctor saw the BMW briefly slip off the circuit at the Complex.

That moved Proctor and Ingram up to second and third, and while the championship leader was able to move back past his Team Vertu Hyundai team mate to second, Sutton's lead proved unassailable.

Sutton eventually crossed the line almost two-seconds ahead of Ingram, with Proctor holding off three-time champion Gordon Shedden for third.

BTCC Croft: Race Results (3)

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
2Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N
3Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N
4Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
5Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N
6Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport
7Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
8Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N
9Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
10Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
11Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon
12Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
13Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport
14Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
15Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
16Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon
17James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
18Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon
19Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
20Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N
21Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330e M Sport
DNSDaniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N

