BTCC Croft: Round 18 - Race Results

NAPA Racing's Ash Sutton capped off a magnificent recovery from his race one woes by winning a thrilling reverse grid British Touring Car Championship race ahead of chief title rival Tom Ingram at Croft.

Following what proved to be a bruising opening sequence of laps, Sutton made a sensational race winning move to pass both Tom Ingram and Aiden Moffat at the final corner on lap 8 of the race.

While Sutton was able to gallop away, Moffat appeared resolute in defence of second position. However, contact from Senna Proctor saw the BMW briefly slip off the circuit at the Complex.

That moved Proctor and Ingram up to second and third, and while the championship leader was able to move back past his Team Vertu Hyundai team mate to second, Sutton's lead proved unassailable.

Sutton eventually crossed the line almost two-seconds ahead of Ingram, with Proctor holding off three-time champion Gordon Shedden for third.