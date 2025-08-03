BTCC Croft: Round 18 - Race Results
Full race results of round 18 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft.
NAPA Racing's Ash Sutton capped off a magnificent recovery from his race one woes by winning a thrilling reverse grid British Touring Car Championship race ahead of chief title rival Tom Ingram at Croft.
Following what proved to be a bruising opening sequence of laps, Sutton made a sensational race winning move to pass both Tom Ingram and Aiden Moffat at the final corner on lap 8 of the race.
While Sutton was able to gallop away, Moffat appeared resolute in defence of second position. However, contact from Senna Proctor saw the BMW briefly slip off the circuit at the Complex.
That moved Proctor and Ingram up to second and third, and while the championship leader was able to move back past his Team Vertu Hyundai team mate to second, Sutton's lead proved unassailable.
Sutton eventually crossed the line almost two-seconds ahead of Ingram, with Proctor holding off three-time champion Gordon Shedden for third.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|2
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|3
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|4
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|5
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|6
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|7
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|8
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|9
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|10
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|11
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|12
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|13
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|16
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|17
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|18
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|19
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|20
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|21
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|DNS
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N