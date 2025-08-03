Bernie Ecclestone offered an unexpected answer when questioned about Christian Horner.

Horner, who was recently sacked as the CEO and team principal of Red Bull, retains a good relationship with ex-F1 supremo Ecclestone which dates back decades.

Ecclestone was at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix where he was grilled about one of the spiciest rumours doing the rounds in the paddock.

The word is that Horner and Ecclestone could somehow team up to buy the Alpine F1 team.

Ecclestone was asked if it was true by Sky Sports’ Craig Slater in Hungary.

He responded: “There is more chance of Lewis winning his eighth title than that happening!”

Ecclestone and Lewis Hamilton have endured a difficult relationship, with quotes from the former F1 boss often appearing extremely negative about the record-setting driver.

Ecclestone continued: “Lewis has done a fantastic job and is super-talented.

“But I think he ought to move over a little bit.

“It would be terrible if something happened to him now.”

Hamilton appeared at his lowest ebb on Saturday at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

After only managing 12th in qualifying, he solemnly called himself “useless” in an interview then told Ferrari to replace him as the driver.

It was the latest downbeat interview since joining Ferrari from Mercedes this season, a relationship which is yet to catch fire.

Hamilton has struggled with his relationship with Riccardo Adami, his race engineer, and with the SF-25.

Hamilton’s frustration on Saturday in Hungary was that teammate Charles Leclerc was on pole position, proving the car’s competency.

Nevertheless, comments from Ecclestone that he should ‘move over’ may not be welcome.

Will Christian Horner be back?

Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner

Ecclestone was asked if Horner will find his way back into Formula 1.

“I don’t know how or where, or whether he wants to,” he replied.

“He probably doesn’t want to.

“The position he really wanted at Red Bull was to own part of the team.

“Unless he gets somebody to put the money up to own a team, I can’t see it happening.”

Ecclestone added about Horner’s sacking: “At the moment, it’s still a bit of shock for him.

“He will gradually get over this and realise there are other things in the world to do. And he’ll do it.”

Ecclestone was asked if Red Bull made a fair decision to endure the longest tenure of any F1 team principal.

He replied: “Depends how it was dealt with. I have friends there.

“Maybe it was a bit ruthless to do it in the way that they did it.

“They didn’t have much choice. They decided this was what they were going to do. They had to get on and do it.”

Laurent Mekies now leads Red Bull in Horner’s absence.

The good news for the struggling team is that Max Verstappen has ended rumours that he could quit, committing to driving a Red Bull in 2026.