BTCC Croft: Round 17 - Race Results

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom made the most of the soft tyre to take a convincing race two BTCC victory at Croft ahead of Team Vertu's Tom Chilton.

Having suffered a late puncture in race one, Ash Sutton produced a magnificent charge back into contention with a fifth place finish, from last on the grid.

Race one winner Tom Ingram endured a race of damage limitation after finishing as the top hard-tyre runner in eighth position, successfully protecting his 11-point lead in the process.