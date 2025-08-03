BTCC Croft: Round 17 - Race Results

Full race results of round 17 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft

Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom made the most of the soft tyre to take a convincing race two BTCC victory at Croft ahead of Team Vertu's Tom Chilton.

Having suffered a late puncture in race one, Ash Sutton produced a magnificent charge back into contention with a fifth place finish, from last on the grid.

Race one winner Tom Ingram endured a race of damage limitation after finishing as the top hard-tyre runner in eighth position, successfully protecting his 11-point lead in the process.

BTCC Croft: Race Results (2)

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
2Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N
3Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330e M Sport
4Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N
5Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
6Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport
7Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
8Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N
9Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport
10Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
11Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon
12Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
13Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N
14Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
15Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N
16James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
17Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon
18Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
19Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N
20Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
21Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
22Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon

In this article

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
25m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri
38m ago
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1
FIA to make Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton call at F1 Hungarian GP LIVE UPDATES!
42m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
"Listen to me!" Charles Leclerc rages at Ferrari on team radio in Hungary
48m ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
FIA scrutinise eye-opening Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton incident in Hungary
52m ago
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone shuts down Christian Horner rumour with wry Lewis Hamilton jab
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Jack Miller’s frank response to losing Suzuka 8 Hours shootout to Johann Zarco
2h ago
Katsuyuki Nakayama, Andrea Locatelli, Jack Miller
BTCC Results
BTCC Croft: Round 17 - Race Results
2h ago
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
BTCC Race Report
Rowbottom surges to race two Croft win, Sutton recovers to fifth
2h ago
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
RR News
How did Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd fare at the Suzuka 8 Hours?
2h ago
Davey Todd