BTCC Croft: Round 17 - Race Results
Full race results of round 17 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft
NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom made the most of the soft tyre to take a convincing race two BTCC victory at Croft ahead of Team Vertu's Tom Chilton.
Having suffered a late puncture in race one, Ash Sutton produced a magnificent charge back into contention with a fifth place finish, from last on the grid.
Race one winner Tom Ingram endured a race of damage limitation after finishing as the top hard-tyre runner in eighth position, successfully protecting his 11-point lead in the process.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|2
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|3
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|4
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|5
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|6
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|7
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|8
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|9
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|10
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|11
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|12
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|13
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|16
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|18
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|19
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|20
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|21
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|22
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon