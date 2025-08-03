Team Vertu's Tom Ingram has taken the lead of the British Touring Car Championship points standings after producing a dominant performance to win the opening race of the day ahead of NAPA Racing UK's Dan Cammish.

The Hyundai i30N driver led every lap of the slightly lengthened 17 lap race to record his third victory of the 2025 campaign, and jumps into a 13-point lead ahead of four-time champion Ash Sutton.

Ingram already looked set to snatch the championship lead away from the NAPA Racing UK driver, but just as the safety car peeled back into pits, following a late-race collision between Chris Smiley and Gordon Shedden, Sutton too was forced to take to the pits thanks to a late puncture.

Sutton elected to run the less-favoured hard tyre in race one and was running in a comfortable sixth prior to the safety car.

That didn't change things at the front of field, where Ingram once again stamped his authority as the race restarted and re-established his gap ahead of Cammish in second.

Cammish did briefly keep pace with Ingram in early stages of the race, but the Hyundai's performance appeared to grow in strength as the laps ticked away.

Senna Proctor joined his Team Vertu stablemate Ingram on the podium in third after the local hero made up five-places during what proved to be sensational opening lap for the Hyundai driver.

NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom resisted a race-long battle from Tom Chilton to finish in fourth ahead of the Team Vertu Hyundai driver.

Daryl DeLeon was the first to benefit from Sutton's late-race demise to finish in sixth ahead of Toyota Gazzoo Racing UK's Aron Taylor-Smith, who split the pair of West Surrey Racing BMW's, with Charles Rainford finishing in eighth.

Local hero Dan Lloyd and Team Vertu's Adam Morgan completed the top-ten in ninth and tenth.