Johann Zarco and Takumi Takahashi led Honda to a record-extending 31st victory in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

The factory Honda had both the speed and the fuel efficiency to stave off a challenge from Yamaha, with Zarco and Takahashi never being seriously threatened for victory.

Two late safety car appearances threw curveballs at Honda, but Zarco and Takahashi ultimately had enough to take the win by more than 30 seconds.

The podium was completed by the Yoshimura Suzuki.

Suzuka 8 Hours - Full race results:

Pos No Team Bike Laps Gap 1st Gap Prev Best lap 1 30 Honda HRC Honda 217 - - 02:06.670 2 21 YAMAHA RACING TEAM Yamaha 217 34.243 34.243 02:06.604 3 1 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL Suzuki 216 1 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:07.426 4 73 SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda Honda 216 1 Lp. 13.009 02:07.810 5 37 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW 215 2 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:07.332 6 76 AutoRace Ube Racing Team BMW 214 3 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:06.629 7 40 TeamATJ with docomo Business Honda 214 3 Lp. 26.612 02:07.715 8 11 Kawasaki Webike Trickstar Kawasaki 213 4 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:08.513 9 99 Elf Marc VDS Racing Team / KM99 Yamaha 213 4 Lp. 38.435 02:09.124 10 88 Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo Honda 213 4 Lp. 59.908 02:09.163 11 6 ERC Endurance #6 BMW 212 5 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:08.480 12 9 SANMEI Team TARO PLUSONE with SDG BMW 211 6 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:10.084 13 50 MARUMAE Team KODAMA Yamaha 211 6 Lp. 1:13.987 02:09.062 14 20 Honda Suzuka Racing Team Honda 209 8 Lp. 2 Lp. 02:09.453 15 59 Team BabyFace Titanium Power Yamaha 209 8 Lp. 05.430 02:09.153 16 25 Team Étoile BMW 208 9 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:10.791 17 93 TONE Team 4413 EVA 02 BMW BMW 208 9 Lp. 21.041 02:10.689 18 49 Revo-M2 Aprilia 206 11 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:11.752 19 777 Wójcik Racing Team #777 SST Honda 206 11 Lp. 11.858 02:10.931 20 75 Honda Kumamoto Racing & Hamamatsu ESCARGOT Honda 205 12 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:12.994 21 41 Kaedear-Dafy-Rac41-Honda Honda 204 13 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:11.542 22 711 BAKUON!!RPT NAGANO & RT MATSUNAGA Yamaha 204 13 Lp. 2:33.050 02:10.448 23 65 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha 203 14 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:11.572 24 57 NICHIRIN RACING Yamaha 202 15 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:14.892 25 38 Team38 Kawasaki 200 17 Lp. 2 Lp. 02:15.840 26 66 BALZ & ADVANCE MC with FUJIKI KOGYO Honda 198 19 Lp. 2 Lp. 02:16.219 27 29 DOG HOUSE&TRIPOINT FUCHS Silkolene Suzuki 198 19 Lp. 18.117 02:15.804 28 52 NCXX RACING with RIDERS CLUB Yamaha 195 22 Lp. 3 Lp. 02:11.542 29 3 SDG-DUCATI Team KAGAYAMA Ducati 193 24 Lp. 2 Lp. 02:07.599 30 64 Kawasaki Plaza Racing Team Kawasaki 191 26 Lp. 2 Lp. 02:12.090 31 44 Honda No Limits Honda 191 26 Lp. 1:43.862 02:10.600 32 31 TEAM SUGAI RACING JAPAN Honda 189 28 Lp. 2 Lp. 02:13.435 33 0 Team SUZUKI CN CHALLENGE Suzuki 185 32 Lp. 4 Lp. 02:07.393 34 71 Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA Honda 185 32 Lp. 22.883 02:07.704 35 46 MOTORCYCLES#27 EJ YIC Honda 185 32 Lp. 13.291 02:14.372 36 411 Team Matsunaga KDC&YSP Nagoya kita Yamaha 184 33 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:17.101 37 828 TEAM FRONTIER BMW 183 34 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:14.607 38 23 KRP SANYOUKOUGYO&RS-ITOH Kawasaki 179 38 Lp. 4 Lp. 02:09.480 39 26 Verity OIL & fenice KT with KIRINJISHI Yamaha 171 46 Lp. 8 Lp. 02:18.186 40 89 CLUBNEXT&HONDADREAMTAKASAKI Honda 170 47 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:13.344 41 16 Team Etching Factory Yamaha 161 56 Lp. 9 Lp. 02:15.706 Not Qualified (Requirement : 110% of recorded by the fastest rider of his/her group and of his/her class) 42 95 S-PULSE DREAM RACING Suzuki 157 60 Lp. 4 Lp. 02:08.817 43 45 SHINSYUREN with TOTEC BMW 207 10 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:09.850 44 55 NATIONAL MOTOS HONDA FMA Honda 117 100 Lp. 35 Lp. 02:11.881 45 19 Team TATARA aprilia Aprilia 152 65 Lp. 4 Lp. 02:12.497 46 56 AOSHIMA MEGU with HAMAGUCHI Racing Yamaha 111 106 Lp. 6 Lp. 02:13.210 47 15 IWATA RACING FAMILY Yamaha 156 61 Lp. 1 Lp. 02:15.107 48 503 EDWIN GESUNDHEIT Racing Honda 17 200 Lp. 94 Lp. 02:15.494