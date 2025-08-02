Starting grid for 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix with Ferrari on pole

Charles Leclerc starts from pole position at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc
Here is the starting grid for the F1 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing

A Ferrari will start from pole position for the first time this season with Charles Leclerc leading the field away for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Championship leader Oscar Piastri joins Leclerc on the front row in second place, with McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris lining up from P3, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on row two. 

The Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will go from fifth and sixth, with Gabriel Bortoleto starting a brilliant seventh for Sauber.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen goes from eighth in the Red Bull, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completing the top-10 starters in the Racing Bulls. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts a disappointing 12th on the grid at one of his best circuits having suffered a qualifying nightmare at the Hungaroring.

Further down the order, Kimi Antonelli starts 15th in the other Mercedes, with Alex Albon at the very back in his Williams. 

 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

