Starting grid for 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix with Ferrari on pole

Here is the starting grid for the F1 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing

A Ferrari will start from pole position for the first time this season with Charles Leclerc leading the field away for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri joins Leclerc on the front row in second place, with McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris lining up from P3, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on row two.

The Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will go from fifth and sixth, with Gabriel Bortoleto starting a brilliant seventh for Sauber.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen goes from eighth in the Red Bull, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completing the top-10 starters in the Racing Bulls.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts a disappointing 12th on the grid at one of his best circuits having suffered a qualifying nightmare at the Hungaroring.

Further down the order, Kimi Antonelli starts 15th in the other Mercedes, with Alex Albon at the very back in his Williams.