Starting grid for 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix with Ferrari on pole
Charles Leclerc starts from pole position at the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the F1 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
A Ferrari will start from pole position for the first time this season with Charles Leclerc leading the field away for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri joins Leclerc on the front row in second place, with McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris lining up from P3, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on row two.
The Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will go from fifth and sixth, with Gabriel Bortoleto starting a brilliant seventh for Sauber.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen goes from eighth in the Red Bull, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completing the top-10 starters in the Racing Bulls.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts a disappointing 12th on the grid at one of his best circuits having suffered a qualifying nightmare at the Hungaroring.
Further down the order, Kimi Antonelli starts 15th in the other Mercedes, with Alex Albon at the very back in his Williams.