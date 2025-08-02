2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Qualifying Results: Charles Leclerc takes shock pole

Full results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc claims shock pole at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.582s1m15.455s1m15.372s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m15.211s1m14.941s1m15.398s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m15.523s1m14.890s1m15.413s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.627s1m15.201s1m15.425s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.281s1m15.395s1m15.481s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.673s1m15.129s1m15.498s
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m15.586s1m15.687s1m15.725s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m15.736s1m15.547s1m15.728s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m15.849s1m15.630s1m15.821s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m15.516s1m15.781s1m15..915s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m15.750s1m15.694s 
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m15.733s1m15.702s 
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m15.652s1m15.781s 
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.875s1m16.159s 
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.782s1m16.386s 
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m15.899s  
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.966s  
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.023s  
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.081s  
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.223s   

Leclerc secured a stunning unexpected pole at the Hungaroring, beating both McLaren drivers to top qualifying. 

The Monegasque produced a phenomenal lap to pip Oscar Piastri by 0.026 seconds and claim Ferrari's first pole position of a torrid 2025 season. 

Lando Norris was third, 0.041s adrift of Leclerc. 

In stark contrast to Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 in one of the biggest shocks of the day as he suffered his latest qualifying woe for Ferrari. 

The seven-time world champion, who has the most wins and pole positions of any driver around the Hungaroring, exited the second part of qualifying and will start Sunday’s grand prix in a lowly 12th.

“Every time… every time, man,” a frustrated Hamilton said over team radio. 

George Russell secured fourth for Mercedes with an excellent lap that was just 0.053s shy of pole. 

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll also impressed as the Aston Martin pair took fifth and sixth, marking the team's best qualifying result of the season so far. 

Gabriel Bortoleto claimed a superb seventh for Sauber ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who struggled to eighth in his Red Bull. 

The Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completed the top-10. 

Oliver Bearman was 11th fastest for Haas ahead of Hamilton and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto finished 14th, while Kimi Antonelli was 15th in another nightmarish qualifying. 

The 18-year-old Italian rookie had his quickest lap time deleted for a track limits violation.

Yuki Tsunoda suffered more qualifying misery as he was eliminated in Q1 with a time good enough for only 16th, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Esteban Ocon was 18th for Haas, with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg 19th and Alex Albon surprisingly slowest of all in his Williams. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

