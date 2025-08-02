Charles Leclerc claims shock pole at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.582s 1m15.455s 1m15.372s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m15.211s 1m14.941s 1m15.398s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m15.523s 1m14.890s 1m15.413s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.627s 1m15.201s 1m15.425s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.281s 1m15.395s 1m15.481s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.673s 1m15.129s 1m15.498s 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m15.586s 1m15.687s 1m15.725s 8 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m15.736s 1m15.547s 1m15.728s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m15.849s 1m15.630s 1m15.821s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m15.516s 1m15.781s 1m15..915s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m15.750s 1m15.694s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m15.733s 1m15.702s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m15.652s 1m15.781s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.875s 1m16.159s 15 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.782s 1m16.386s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m15.899s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.966s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.023s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m16.081s 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m16.223s

Leclerc secured a stunning unexpected pole at the Hungaroring, beating both McLaren drivers to top qualifying.

The Monegasque produced a phenomenal lap to pip Oscar Piastri by 0.026 seconds and claim Ferrari's first pole position of a torrid 2025 season.

Lando Norris was third, 0.041s adrift of Leclerc.

In stark contrast to Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 in one of the biggest shocks of the day as he suffered his latest qualifying woe for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion, who has the most wins and pole positions of any driver around the Hungaroring, exited the second part of qualifying and will start Sunday’s grand prix in a lowly 12th.

“Every time… every time, man,” a frustrated Hamilton said over team radio.

George Russell secured fourth for Mercedes with an excellent lap that was just 0.053s shy of pole.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll also impressed as the Aston Martin pair took fifth and sixth, marking the team's best qualifying result of the season so far.

Gabriel Bortoleto claimed a superb seventh for Sauber ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who struggled to eighth in his Red Bull.

The Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completed the top-10.

Oliver Bearman was 11th fastest for Haas ahead of Hamilton and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto finished 14th, while Kimi Antonelli was 15th in another nightmarish qualifying.

The 18-year-old Italian rookie had his quickest lap time deleted for a track limits violation.

Yuki Tsunoda suffered more qualifying misery as he was eliminated in Q1 with a time good enough for only 16th, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Esteban Ocon was 18th for Haas, with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg 19th and Alex Albon surprisingly slowest of all in his Williams.