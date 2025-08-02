2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Qualifying Results: Charles Leclerc takes shock pole
Full results from qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc claims shock pole at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
|2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.582s
|1m15.455s
|1m15.372s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.211s
|1m14.941s
|1m15.398s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.523s
|1m14.890s
|1m15.413s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.627s
|1m15.201s
|1m15.425s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.281s
|1m15.395s
|1m15.481s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.673s
|1m15.129s
|1m15.498s
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m15.586s
|1m15.687s
|1m15.725s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m15.736s
|1m15.547s
|1m15.728s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m15.849s
|1m15.630s
|1m15.821s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m15.516s
|1m15.781s
|1m15..915s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m15.750s
|1m15.694s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m15.733s
|1m15.702s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m15.652s
|1m15.781s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.875s
|1m16.159s
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.782s
|1m16.386s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m15.899s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.966s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.023s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.081s
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.223s
Leclerc secured a stunning unexpected pole at the Hungaroring, beating both McLaren drivers to top qualifying.
The Monegasque produced a phenomenal lap to pip Oscar Piastri by 0.026 seconds and claim Ferrari's first pole position of a torrid 2025 season.
Lando Norris was third, 0.041s adrift of Leclerc.
In stark contrast to Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 in one of the biggest shocks of the day as he suffered his latest qualifying woe for Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion, who has the most wins and pole positions of any driver around the Hungaroring, exited the second part of qualifying and will start Sunday’s grand prix in a lowly 12th.
“Every time… every time, man,” a frustrated Hamilton said over team radio.
George Russell secured fourth for Mercedes with an excellent lap that was just 0.053s shy of pole.
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll also impressed as the Aston Martin pair took fifth and sixth, marking the team's best qualifying result of the season so far.
Gabriel Bortoleto claimed a superb seventh for Sauber ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who struggled to eighth in his Red Bull.
The Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completed the top-10.
Oliver Bearman was 11th fastest for Haas ahead of Hamilton and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.
Alpine’s Franco Colapinto finished 14th, while Kimi Antonelli was 15th in another nightmarish qualifying.
The 18-year-old Italian rookie had his quickest lap time deleted for a track limits violation.
Yuki Tsunoda suffered more qualifying misery as he was eliminated in Q1 with a time good enough for only 16th, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.
Esteban Ocon was 18th for Haas, with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg 19th and Alex Albon surprisingly slowest of all in his Williams.