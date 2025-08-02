BTCC Croft: Qualifying Results

Team Vertu Hyundai's Tom Ingram claimed pole position for Sunday's first British Touring Car Championship race at Croft after beating NAPA Racing UK Ford's Dan Cammish by almost 0.3s.

Championship leader Ash Sutton will start race one from 11th on the grid after falling foul of track limits, which saw him knocked out of the second part of qualifying.

Having sat out most of FP2, defending champion Jake Hill took no part in qualifying and has been withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend on medical grounds.