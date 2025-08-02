BTCC Croft: Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results for round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Team Vertu Hyundai's Tom Ingram claimed pole position for Sunday's first British Touring Car Championship race at Croft after beating NAPA Racing UK Ford's Dan Cammish by almost 0.3s.

Championship leader Ash Sutton will start race one from 11th on the grid after falling foul of track limits, which saw him knocked out of the second part of qualifying.

Having sat out most of FP2, defending champion Jake Hill took no part in qualifying and has been withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend on medical grounds.

 

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m20.522s
2Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m20.789s
3Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra1m20.936s
4Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N1m20.938s
5Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST1m21.071s
6Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N1m21.593s
7Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ2
8Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30NQ2
9Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M SportQ2
10Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330eM SportQ2
11Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus STQ2
12Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30NQ2
13Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra LeonQ1
14Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30NQ1
15James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
16Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330eM SportQ1
17Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
18Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus STQ1
19Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra LeonQ1
20Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra LeonQ1
21Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR SportQ1
22Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall AstraQ1

