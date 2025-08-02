BTCC Croft: Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results for round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft.
Team Vertu Hyundai's Tom Ingram claimed pole position for Sunday's first British Touring Car Championship race at Croft after beating NAPA Racing UK Ford's Dan Cammish by almost 0.3s.
Championship leader Ash Sutton will start race one from 11th on the grid after falling foul of track limits, which saw him knocked out of the second part of qualifying.
Having sat out most of FP2, defending champion Jake Hill took no part in qualifying and has been withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend on medical grounds.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m20.522s
|2
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m20.789s
|3
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|1m20.936s
|4
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|1m20.938s
|5
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|1m21.071s
|6
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|1m21.593s
|7
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q2
|8
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|Q2
|9
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|Q2
|10
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330eM Sport
|Q2
|11
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|Q2
|12
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|Q2
|13
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|14
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|Q1
|15
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|16
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330eM Sport
|Q1
|17
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|18
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|Q1
|19
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|20
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|Q1
|21
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|Q1
|22
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|Q1
