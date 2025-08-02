McLaren point to wind and “cautious” drivers after missing pole at Hungarian GP

Andrea Stella explains the reasons behind McLaren's rare qualifying defeat at the Hungarian Grand Prix

McLaren
McLaren

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella suggested Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were “a bit cautious” after missing out on pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After dominating the three practice sessions, it seemed inevitable that a McLaren would start Sunday’s race on pole position.

However, Charles Leclerc delivered a breathtaking lap to clinch Ferrari’s first pole of the year.

While McLaren are still confident of coming out on top in the race, it might be less straightforward, given the difficulties in overtaking at the Hungaroring.

Reflecting on McLaren’s display in qualifying, Stella explained the reasons behind their downturn in performance relative to practice.

“Well, having seen the performance of the car in practice and also in Q1 and Q2, we were certainly looking forward to trying to lockout the first row on the grid, but today the conditions were very weird, very dependent on the wind,” Stella told Sky Sports.

“There was a change of conditions from Q2 to Q3, and I have to say we paid a bit of a price.

“I think our drivers might have been also a bit cautious because you never knew what kind of grip you find for each corner, so we went four tenths slower than Q2, while Leclerc went faster and he deserved the pole position. Well done to Leclerc and well done to Ferrari.”

Stella further explained how the change in wind had a significant impact on McLaren’s overall performance.

For example, George Russell was only a tenth slower in Q3 than previously.

The McLarens lost over half a second.

“Well, Formula 1 cars are aerodynamic machines, and having the headwind, having the tailwind or the sidewind, it makes so much of an effect in terms of grip that you experience in a corner,” Stella explained.

“And for the drivers, this is also not visible, so you somehow, while we give the drivers some references as to the wind direction in days like today, especially in Q3, it was very gusty and very variable, so it depends a little bit on the amount of risks that you want to take, and then you have to make some adaptations based on how the wind is behaving.

“But like I say, still a very good position, well done to Ferrari, and we have a bit more work to do tomorrow than we might have anticipated, but we look forward to a good race.”



Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.



