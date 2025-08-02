Aston Martin’s Hungary qualifying performance down to “track characteristics”

Fernando Alonso has downplayed the significance of Aston Martin's best qualifying result of the season.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
© XPB Images

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin’s impressive performance in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix was down to “track characteristics” rather than the team unlocking more pace from its Formula 1 car.

Both Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll made it to the final segment of qualifying on Saturday, before going on to lock the third row of the grid.

Fifth place marked Alonso’s joint-best qualifying result of the season, while Stroll also achieved his highest grid slot of F1 2025 in sixth.

However, Alonso doesn’t think Aston Martin’s qualifying result means the team has made a breakthrough, saying it was simply a case of the AMR25 working well around the Hungaroring.

Asked to explain the team’s improved form at the Hungaroring, he told the media including Crash.net: “I would say that it's track characteristics, to be honest.

“I think we didn't change the car massively since Spa seven days ago. No new parts for anybody to this race.

“Just the layout, the characteristics of the circuit is just suiting our car, apparently, and it would be nice to understand this, why the car is operating in this sweet spot here because if we understand that, we can use it in the next few races.

Alonso, however, cautioned against keeping high expectations for Sunday’s race, stressing that the team is simply aiming for a big haul of points in the last race before summer break.

“I think [a podium is] going to be difficult, to be honest. I would like if we can finish in the same positions as we start. Fifth and sixth will be lovely in terms of points for the team before summer break and that will be the first target. 

“If we can recover any place it will be good but I think we need to understand as well that there are some threats from behind, some fast cars, Max [Verstappen] is starting behind, Lewis [Hamilton] as well, so it's not going to be easy.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BTCC News
Ingram praises 'superb' Team Vertu Hyundai after Croft BTCC pole
34m ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
F1 News
Ferrari boss hints at reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare Hungarian GP qualifying
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Aston Martin’s Hungary qualifying performance down to “track characteristics”
1h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
F1 News
McLaren point to wind and “cautious” drivers after missing pole at Hungarian GP
2h ago
McLaren
F1 News
The key change which ‘punished’ McLaren in Hungarian GP qualifying
2h ago
McLaren were the clear favourites heading into qualifying

More News

F1 News
George Russell rues missed pole position in Hungary in windy qualifying
2h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
F1 pundit questions if Lewis Hamilton is really to blame after “useless” remark
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘Nothing worked’ - Max Verstappen explains Red Bull’s Hungary woes
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Upset Lewis Hamilton calls himself “useless”, Ferrari “need to change driver”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains Red Bull F1 struggles in Hungary qualifying
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull