Lewis Hamilton has branded himself as “absolutely useless” and that Ferrari “need to change driver” after another disappointing qualifying display at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is set to start Sunday’s race from 12th on the grid at the Hungaroring.

On the other hand, teammate Charles Leclerc secured a stunning pole position ahead of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

It’s the first time Hamilton has failed to reach Q3 on pure pace in his F1 career at the Hungarian circuit.

It continued a tough run of form for Hamilton, who failed to make Q1 in either session at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton voiced his frustration over team radio after his early elimination, saying “every time”.

When Sky Sports asked about this radio message after qualifying, Hamilton said: “It’s just me every time.”

He added: “Yes, I am useless. Absolutely useless.”

Hamilton then said Ferrari “probably need to change driver” as there’s no issue with the performance of the car, citing Leclerc’s impressive display

“The team has no problem. You can see the car is on pole. They probably need to change driver,” Hamilton concluded.

Lewis Hamilton's qualifying struggles

Hamilton’s one-lap struggles stretch back to his final year with Mercedes.

In 2024, Hamilton out-qualified teammate George Russell just five times in 24 races.

This led to Hamilton's remarkable admission at the end of the year that he is just not quick enough anymore.

A switch to Ferrari was thought to give Hamilton confidence again.

While he’s beaten Leclerc four times in qualifying, he’s yet to deliver a standout display, besides the China sprint race.

More worryingly for Hamilton, he's struggled to replicate any magic on a Sunday.

Even when he was struggling at Mercedes alongside Russell, Hamilton posed a serious threat over a race distance.

For example, Russell won the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but it could be easily argued that Hamilton had the superior race pace that day.

Alongside Leclerc, the British GP is the only occasion where Hamilton has beaten his teammate in a race on merit.

Still, Hamilton has the full support of Ferrari and team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Vasseur batted away a question about Hamilton's form in a pre-qualifying interview with Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater.

The Frenchman was keen to point out Hamilton's impressive race drive from the pit lane to seventh.