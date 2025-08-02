Ingram praises 'superb' Team Vertu Hyundai after Croft BTCC pole

Tom Ingram is in buoyant mood after comfortably clinching pole position for race one at Croft.

Team Vertu's Tom Ingram hailed the performance of his Hyundai i30N after producing a dominant run to pole position in Saturday's British Touring Car Championship qualifying at Croft.

Ingram arrives into the second half of the season sitting just 10-points adrift of championship leader Ash Sutton, but is poised to significantly close that gap after shattering the existing qualifying lap-record by over 0.5s.

The Hyundai i30N driver's bid to close the points gap is further aided by the NAPA Racing Ford of Sutton starting race one from 11th position.

Having topped every session on his way to a 12th career BTCC pole, Ingram paid tribute to a number of refinements made to the Hyundai over the mid-season break.

“I’m really really pleased with that, but we know the big points are awarded tomorrow," said Ingram.

"If you’ve ended up with one of these (a pole position Goodyear Wingfoot Award) at the end of Saturday, then you know you’ve had a good day. The car feels superb as it always does, we’ve refined things over the mid-season break and we’re in a good place.

"We’ve worked hard on making sure we can be as fast as possible on a Saturday, to give us the best possible chance of a good result on Sunday.”

