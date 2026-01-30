Lego launches new set paying tribute to iconic Michael Schumacher Ferrari

Lego have teamed up with F1 and Ferrari to release a new set that Michael Schumacher fans are going to love.

The toy brand has done a number of popular collaborations with Formula 1 teams over the years featuring mix of more contemporary models as well as more historic ones.



Previous tribute models include the McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna and the Williams FW14B and Nigel Mansell.

Their latest addition, as part of their Lego Icons F1 range, is a tribute to Michael Schumacher and his iconic Ferrari F2004 which he drove throughout one of the greatest championship seasons in history.



Michael Schmacher driving the Ferrari F2004





Lego also enlisted the help of his son, former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher, to launch the new line.



In a promotional video the son of the seven-time World Champion can be heard paying tribute to his father saying: "My earliest memories of my dad racing, were of him winning with Ferrari.



"My dad and that car, they worked together striving for perfection. It was a beast, but my dad, he could tame it."



The 2004 season saw Schumacher win his historic 7th World Title in a year that saw a number of records being broken at the time.



Schumacher won 13 races, breaking his record of 11 race wins in one season from 2002 a record that stood until 2013 when his fellow countryman Sebastian Vettel equalled it, before being broken by Max Verstappen in 2022.

He also broke the record for most consecutive World Drivers' titles and Ferrari broke the record for most consecutive Constructors' titles that year.



The Ferrari F2004 Lego set currently on sale for via the Lego website for £79.99.



Lego has increasingly staged a number of high profile collaborations with Formula 1, including the now iconic one lap sprint which saw all 20 drivers take part in a one lap race in fully functioning life-sized Lego F1 cars at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.