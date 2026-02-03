Lewis Hamilton reportedly splits with manager ahead of new F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly split with his manager right before the new F1 season begins.

The seven-time World Champion struggled in his first year with Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to turn his fortunes around this year.

Now just one month away from the season opener in Australia, the British driver is said to have parted way with manager Marc Hynes, The Independent reports.



Lewis Hamilton poses with his Ferrari team at the end of the 2025 season © XPB Images





Hynes had previously served as chief executive of Project 44, Hamilton’s management company, from 2015-2021.



However reports state that he will now be working with Cadillac F1 team this year, who are due to make their debut in the 2026 F1 season.



A Difficult Start With Ferrari

Hamilton endured a season of mixed results during his first year Ferrari, failing to score a single podium throughout - a first in Hamilton's career.

Despite the struggles Hamilton has more recently been sending out more positive signals that Ferrari have delivered a competitive package this year as the sport enters one of the most radical new set regulations the sport has ever seen.



Following private testing in Barcelona last week Hamilton said believes Ferrari have had a better start to F1 pre-season testing than last year.

"When you come to the test, you always want to get a lot of mileage," Hamilton said.