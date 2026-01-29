How Lewis Hamilton has inspired Manchester United boss and players

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick repeatedly quotes F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to inspire his players.

Carrick has enjoyed a perfect start since being appointed interim Manchester United boss until the end of the season, winning his first two games against fierce rivals Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Red Devils manager revealed he taken inspiration from seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who he regularly quotes to motivate his dressing room.

“I used to say this to the lads at Middlesbrough all the time,” Carrick told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. “They’re probably sick of me saying it.

“I’ve seen a quote from Lewis Hamilton, [an] unbelievable quote saying, ‘If I feel comfortable in the car, I’m not driving fast enough.’

“Don’t you ever be comfortable because if you’re comfortable you’re not pushing enough.”

Carrick wants his players to have the same mentality as Hamilton, who is statistically the most successful F1 driver of all time.

The Ferrari driver stands alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher with seven world titles, but holds the record for both race wins (105) and pole positions (104).

Hamilton a lifelong Arsenal supporter

Hamilton, 41, is a boyhood Arsenal fan. In 2022 he was part of a consortium that failed to buy Chelsea.

"When I was young, around the corner from where I lived, I used to play football with all the kids and a couple of close friends at the time. I really wanted to fit in. I was the only kid of colour there," Hamilton explained at the time.

"I knew all the kids supported someone different, one was Tottenham Hotspur, one was Manchester United. I remember switching between these teams when I was younger and getting home and my sister Sam punching me several times in the arm, basically beat me, saying 'You have to support Arsenal!’

"I remember 5, 6 years old that I then became a supporter of Arsenal. But my Uncle Terry is a big Blues fan, so I've been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I'm a sporting fan -- it is the biggest sport in the world and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful.

"When I heard about the opportunity I was like, 'Wow, this is one of the greatest opportunities to be part of something so great.'"