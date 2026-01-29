Red Bull sitting out Barcelona F1 test until new parts arrive after Isack Hadjar crash

Red Bull’s F1 test programme has been put on hold while the team waits for spare parts to arrive.

It comes after Isack Hadjar’s heavy crash on the second day of Barcelona’s private shakedown left Red Bull with insufficient parts to repair their new RB22 challenger, according to respected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who was promoted from sister team Racing Bulls to become Max Verstappen’s latest Red Bull teammate, lost control in slippery conditions at the fast final corner and spun backwards into the barriers.

Hadjar was unhurt in the shunt but the impact caused substantial damage to the rear of his RB22 and cut-short Red Bull’s second day of running.

On Tuesday evening, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said his side would need to assess the damage before deciding when they can conclude their test programme for the first week of pre-season testing.

"It was very tricky conditions this afternoon, so very unfortunate that it finished that way, but it's part of the game,” Mekies said.

"These difficulties came after a very, very positive day yesterday in terms of the number of laps Isack could complete in the car, and in terms of his learning and development and feedback to the engineers.

"We will try our best to repair the car and see what's coming next."

Red Bull now face a race against time to receive the new parts and fit them to their 2026 car so that they can complete their third permitted test day on the final day of running on Friday.

Haas are also not in action on Thursday after encountering two mechanical problems on the third day of the behind closed doors test.

