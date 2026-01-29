Why did ex-Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner meet with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem?

A meeting between former Red Bull boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem spiked fresh F1 speculation.

Horner, who was sacked as Red Bull CEO and team principal last July after 20 years at the helm of the team, visited Ben Sulayem in the FIA’s headquarters in Paris on Wednesday.

The meeting came after Alpine confirmed Horner is among a group of investors interested in purchasing a stake in the French team as the 52-year-old Briton targets a return to F1.

Pictures of Horner and Ben Sulayem sharing a chat and a warm embrace have only further fuelled rumours that Horner is set for an imminent comeback to the F1 paddock.

What was the meeting about?

The exact nature of the conversation that took place between Horner and Ben Sulayem is not known, but both were happy for the meeting to become public knowledge, with the FIA president sharing pictures from the visit on his Instagram account.

As well as Horner’s now-confirmed interest in Alpine, there have been rumours that he is looking to lodge a bid to have a 12th team in F1.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater, the meeting was simply described a chat between friends.

"Horner’s consortium has made an approach to Alpine’s shareholders with a view to buying Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake. He’s one of a number of interested parties there,” Slater reported.

"As I understand it, Renault Group as the majority owners have a kind of governance over any sale. That’s to say they would have to approve whom Otro might sell to.

"Horner is friends with Flavio Briatore so I’m not sure if he comes in Flavio is out.

“His meeting with Mohammed Ben Sulayem today I’m told was more of a friendly chat than the starting gun firing on a 12th team bid. He is looking at that as a potential avenue but it would take years to put together.

"Buying a team is a lot more expensive, but let's see if a team gets into a bit of trouble this year and perhaps wants to turn to Mr Horner…”

Alpine address Horner links

Addressing the mounting recent speculation, Alpine said it was “no secret” that minority shareholder Otro Capital had held “preliminary talks” to sell its stake in the team.

"With the continued rapid growth of Formula 1, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport,” an Alpine statement added.

"The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

"Any approaches or discussions are with existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24%) and Renault Group (76%), not directly with (executive adviser and de facto team boss) Flavio Briatore or the team.”

Horner has not spoken publicly since losing his Red Bull job.