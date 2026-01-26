Christian Horner part of group in talks to buy into Alpine F1 team

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is part of a group of investors interested in buying into the Alpine F1 team.

Horner has been seeking an F1 comeback since being sacked by Red Bull after 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes squad.

After plenty of rumours, Alpine have now confirmed that Horner is one of the parties keen to purchase Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the team.

The Renault Group owns the remaining 76 per cent share of Alpine.

Alpine confirmed Horner’s interest after de facto team boss Flavio Briatore revealed talks to reporters at a media briefing at the team’s 2026 livery unveiling last Friday.

“Otro wants to sell the participation in Alpine. It's a few groups interested. For the moment, this is the situation,” Briatore said.

"I've known Christian for many years, I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

"First, you need to buy Otro, and after Renault needs to accept the buyer, and after we see what happens.

"But it has no link with me because he is negotiating with Otro, not negotiating with us.”

In a statement, Alpine said it was “no secret” that Otro Capital had “held primarily talks to sell its stake in the team”.

"With the continued rapid growth of Formula 1, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport,” Alpine added.

"The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

"Any approaches or discussions are with existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24%) and Renault Group (76%), not directly with (executive adviser and de facto team boss) Flavio Briatore or the team.”

Otro Capital’s acquisition of Alpine for £171m in 2023 valued the team at the time at around £706m.

Ownership changes since have valued McLaren at £3.5bn and Mercedes at £4.6bn respectively.

