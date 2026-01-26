Red Bull offer first look at real 2026 F1 car ahead of Barcelona shakedown

Red Bull have provided a first look at their 2026 F1 car, the RB22.

Until now, Red Bull had not actually shown off their real 2026 car, having only presented their livery for the forthcoming season on a showcar at their recent season launch in Detroit.

But ahead of the RB22's on-track debut at Barcelona during F1's collective shakedown pre-season test which starts on Monday (today), Red Bull released images of their actual 2026 challenger.

Red Bull confirmed the RB22 will hit the track on the opening day of the Barcelona test on Monday.

Rivals McLaren and Ferrari are sitting out of the first day of action, while Williams are missing the entire test after failing to get their 2026 car ready on time.

All 11 teams are invited to the test, with each permitted to conduct three days of running across this week.

Following the Barcelona shakedown, there will be two further pre-season tests in Bahrain next month.

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on March 8 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen will be looking to win back the drivers' crown after narrowly missing out on the 2025 world championship.

Red Bull's 2026 F1 car