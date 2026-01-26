What to expect from F1 2026’s first test - and why it’s so secret

F1 pre-season testing gets underway this week with 10 of the 11 teams taking part in what has been dubbed as a shakedown test in Barcelona.

With F1 introducing sweeping new chassis and power unit regulations for the upcoming 2026 season in what is arguably the sport’s biggest-ever rules shake-up, there will be more testing than usual.

Barcelona’s shakedown marks the first of three pre-season tests before the 2026 campaign gets underway on 8 March with the Australian Grand Prix.

Teams are permitted to run on any three days of their choosing this week, with McLaren and Ferrari opting to sit out of the opening day of action.

Meanwhile, Williams have confirmed they will miss the entire Barcelona shakedown after failing to get their new F1 car ready in time.

Why the secrecy around Barcelona?

What makes the first pre-season test unique is that it will be held behind closed doors.

This means there will be no public timing, no live television coverage, and media have not been granted access.

The decision to make the opening test private means that teams can get some early running to understanding their much-changed F1 cars and iron-out any teething issues away from prying eyes.

It has been met with criticism and led to early negative talk about fears regarding the new rules and potential poor reliability, but the decision puts control in F1 and the team’s hands.

There have been reports that the live broadcast coverage of the opening F1 pre-season test in Bahrain will have limited access. The final test at Bahrain is expected to have full media and TV coverage.

What information will we get?

Despite the test being behind closed doors, it is not entirely private and some information will emerge during the week.

F1 will have a small television crew on the ground to capture some interviews, while teams will release a limited amount of approved information.

Each team will be allowed to share up to 12 images a day, with a limit of half a dozen being of their cars. Teams will also be enabled to put out short videos on social media each day.

F1’s in-house team will be uploading content on their social and digital channels, so we will get to have a first proper look at F1 2026.

Sky will be hosting an end-of-day summary on their YouTube channel, and showing a highlights package at 9pm UK time on Sky Sports F1 at the end of each day of running.

