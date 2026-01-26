Huge Nurburgring calendar change made for Max Verstappen after Toto Wolff request

Max Verstappen’s plans to compete in the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year appear a step closer, after the NLS made a major calendar change that specifically benefits him.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion competed in the NLS endurance series at the Nurburgring for the first time last year in a Ferrari GT3 car.

The Dutchman won on his debut, having secured his race license to compete at the Nurburgring just weeks prior.

Since then, plans have been in motion for the Red Bull F1 driver to compete at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Max Verstappen is set to campaign a Winward Racing Mercedes GT3 car, which has been approved by Red Bull and Mercedes. He's already tested the car late last year.

Key sticking point for Verstappen’s Nurburgring 24 hopes removed

While the date of the Nurburgring 24 on 16-17 May doesn’t clash with an F1 round, the preparatory NLS events before it do.

Competing in these is not mandatory for Verstappen to enter the Nurburgring 24, but they are a personal prerequisite for him.

However, the NLS, following apparent lobbying from top Mercedes executives - including F1 boss Toto Wolff - has now elected to change the date of NLS 2 from 28 March to 21 March.

This follows a week on from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix and the week prior to the Japanese Grand Prix.

A statement on this read: “We are shifting gears for the sport and our region! To maximise international participation, NLS2 has been moved forward to March 21.

“This adjustment leverages a gap in the F1 calendar between the Grands Prix in China and Japan.

“By aligning with the international racing schedule, we enable top-tier drivers to compete in the NLS.

“This move increases our global reach to the benefit of all teams, participants, and the entire Nurburgring region.

“A huge thank you to our partners for their incredible support and selfless cooperation. Together, we are strengthening the ‘Green Hell’.”

Verstappen’s participation on the Nurburgring calendar last year provided a huge boost in interest, which the NLS hopes to build on in 2026 with his appearance in the iconic 24-hour race.

