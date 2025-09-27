F1 champion Max Verstapppen wins on Nurburgring GT3 debut in a Ferrari

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen won on his GT3 racing debut in the NLS endurance series at the Nurburgring on Saturday in a Ferrari.

No stranger to virtual endurance races, the Red Bull F1 driver has spent recent months spinning laps at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in a Ferrari 296 GT3 car as part of preparations for this.

He earned his race licence to compete at the Nurburgring after completing in a Porsche GT4 car two weeks prior.

Racing under the Emil Frey banner alongside Chris Lulham in the Pro category, the No.31 car qualified third for Saturday’s four-hour NLS (Nuburgring Langstrecken-Serie).

Max Verstappen took the first stint in the Ferrari and built up a comfortable early lead before handing over to Lulham for the final half of the race.

The No.31 car was well over a minute clear of the field at one stage, though that gap had come down when Lulham came in for his final pitstop.

Over the closing stages, Lulham was able to keep the No.31 car just over 20 seconds up the road to claim victory for himself and debutant Verstappen.

The No.31 car bested the No.9 Haupt Racing Ford Mustang crewed by Dennis Fetzer, Jann Mardenborouogh and Fabio Scherer.

Completing the podium in the Pro class was the No.6 Haupt Racing entry of Bincent Kolb and Frank Stippler.

Verstappen noted coming into this event that his ultimate dream is to take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours in the future.

This NLS debut victory comes a week on from his F1 win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He will be back in F1 action next weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, as he looks to build on his recent back-to-back wins as he maintains an outsider title hope.