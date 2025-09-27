F1 champion Max Verstapppen wins on Nurburgring GT3 debut in a Ferrari

Max Verstappen made his GT3 race debut and won on Saturday at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen, Nurburgring Ferrari 296 GT3
Max Verstappen, Nurburgring Ferrari 296 GT3
© Crash

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen won on his GT3 racing debut in the NLS endurance series at the Nurburgring on Saturday in a Ferrari.

No stranger to virtual endurance races, the Red Bull F1 driver has spent recent months spinning laps at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in a Ferrari 296 GT3 car as part of preparations for this.

He earned his race licence to compete at the Nurburgring after completing in a Porsche GT4 car two weeks prior.

Racing under the Emil Frey banner alongside Chris Lulham in the Pro category, the No.31 car qualified third for Saturday’s four-hour NLS (Nuburgring Langstrecken-Serie).

Max Verstappen took the first stint in the Ferrari and built up a comfortable early lead before handing over to Lulham for the final half of the race.

The No.31 car was well over a minute clear of the field at one stage, though that gap had come down when Lulham came in for his final pitstop.

Over the closing stages, Lulham was able to keep the No.31 car just over 20 seconds up the road to claim victory for himself and debutant Verstappen.

The No.31 car bested the No.9 Haupt Racing Ford Mustang crewed by Dennis Fetzer, Jann Mardenborouogh and Fabio Scherer.

Completing the podium in the Pro class was the No.6 Haupt Racing entry of Bincent Kolb and Frank Stippler.

Verstappen noted coming into this event that his ultimate dream is to take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours in the future.

This NLS debut victory comes a week on from his F1 win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He will be back in F1 action next weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, as he looks to build on his recent back-to-back wins as he maintains an outsider title hope.

In this article

F1 champion Max Verstapppen wins on Nurburgring GT3 debut in a Ferrari
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 champion Max Verstapppen wins on Nurburgring GT3 debut in a Ferrari
50m ago
Max Verstappen, Nurburgring Ferrari 296 GT3
F1 News
Carlos Sainz sets out clear Williams ambition with ‘life project’ claim
55m ago
Carlos Sainz claimed his first podium for Williams
F1 News
Franco Colapinto explains Flavio Briatore approach with F1 future in the balance
1h ago
Colapinto faces an uncertain F1 future
WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Fernando Alonso recalls 2007 ‘anti-Fernando’ car during Lewis Hamilton rivalry
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aprilia MotoGP boss rues Jorge Martin’s “serious misjudgement” in Motegi smash
4h ago
Aprilia duo collide in Japanese MotoGP sprint
WSBK News
Alex Lowes thanks brother for Aragon WorldSBK Superpole tow: “I feel a bit bad”
4h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Watch Live! F1 champion Max Verstappen's Nurburgring GT3 race debut
4h ago
Max Verstappen