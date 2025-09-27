Watch Live! F1 champion Max Verstappen's Nurburgring GT3 race debut

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is making his GT3 racing debut at the Nurburgring's Endurance Series

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is taking part in his GT3 race debut in the NLS endurance series at the Nurburgring this weekend. 

He is driving a Ferrari 296 in the event having qualified third on the grid.

The race begins at 11am BST.

