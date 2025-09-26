What made Romain Grosjean cry on his farewell F1 test

Romain Grosjean reflects on an emotional farewell F1 test with Haas.

Romain Grosjean has thanked Haas for organising his farewell F1 test at Mugello.

The 10-time grand prix podium finisher finally got the chance to get back behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time since his miracle escape from his fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday at the Italian circuit.

Grosjean suffered severe injuries in the 67G impact which split his Haas car in half and ruled him out of the final two races of the 2020 season, meaning he did not get the chance to wave a proper goodbye to F1.

Mercedes planned for Grosjean to test one of their F1 cars in 2021 but COVID-19 restrictions forced it to be postponed.

But the 39-year-old Frenchman finally got his opportunity thanks to his former team Haas.

Grosjean drove a 2023 VF-23 Haas on a wet Mugello track on Friday and admitted he was a bit “rusty” as he got back up to speed.

“Five years after Bahrain, here we are at Mugello. Big thanks to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, it was a special day,” Grosjean reflected.

“Of course team Haas, Ayao Komatsu, they made it happen. I drove the car. It was a wet day, it was a rainy, happy day. Just fantastic.

“I felt a bit rusty, just at first and then everything came back.”

Grosjean greeted with emotional ovation

Grosjean also completed a standing start - his first since the lights went out moments before his terrifying accident that shocked the F1 world five years ago.

“I even got to do a standing start and guess what, my last standing start was Bahrain 2020, so this time it turned out way better,” he exclaimed.

“I’m very grateful for a very unique opportunity, getting to see some of the people from Australia 2016 and get to drive the new generation of cars.

“It was fantastic and again, I’m very, very grateful. There are no other words.”

Grosjean revealed his Haas crew, as well as staff from Ferrari and Red Bull who were also in testing action, welcomed him with a standing ovation as he returned to the pits for the final time. 

“It made me cry at the end of the day,” he explained. “I kept my visor down for my last in-lap, everyone from Ferrari, Red Bull, Pirelli and of course Haas was here clapping and giving me an ovation.

“That was something I was expecting in Abu Dhabi 2020 but I think it was even better today.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

