Williams to miss opening F1 2026 test amid FW48 delays

The Williams F1 team will miss the first week of pre-season testing in Barcelona next week.

Williams confirmed on Friday their decision to skip the collective shakedown, which runs from 26-30 January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, owing to "delays in the FW48 programme".

The Grove-based outfit say this comes as the team pushes "for maximum car performance" ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

"Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance," a team statement read.



"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.



"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."

Williams celebrated their best F1 finish in a decade by taking fifth place in the constructors' championship last year thanks to the efforts of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, who claimed two stunning podiums.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

All 11 F1 teams have been invited to an initial shakedown test that will be held behind closed doors at Barcelona.

Teams are permitted to run on any three of the five days, with McLaren confirming they will miss at least the first day to prioritise development time.