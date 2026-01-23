Alpine unveil Mercedes-powered F1 2026 car livery on cruise ship

Alpine have revealed their F1 livery for the 2026 season.

The Anglo-French squad unveiled an updated blue and pink livery for the A526 during a unique launch event on a cruise ship in Barcelona on Friday.

It will be the first Alpine F1 car to run a Mercedes engine after parent company Renault took the decision to abandon their long-running power unit programme to become a customer team for the 2026 regulation reset.

The A526 has already hit the track, with Alpine conducting a shake down of their latest F1 machinery on Wednesday at a soaking wet Silverstone.

Alpine will continue with a driver line-up consisting of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto for the upcoming season.

The team will be looking to use this year’s chassis and engine rule overhaul to improve their competitive fortunes after a miserable 2025 season.

Alpine ended 2025 anchored to the very bottom of the constructors’ championship with only 22 points, all of which were scored by Gasly.

F1’s basement team will hope their decision to switch off development of their 2025 car early in the season to focus on the all-new 2026 rules will pay off as the squad spearheaded by Flavio Briatore look to haul themselves back up the grid.

“It is quite rare to see such changes in our sport and ones which have the potential to shake up the competitive order,” Briatore said. “We are taking it step by step. We do not know where we will rank at race one let alone the final race.

“Development will be crucial and learning and understanding how best to maximise the package at each circuit will make a big difference to our success. We know this is a long journey and one we look forward to taking on.

“Pierre and Franco have a real hunger in their eyes. Last year was not easy for anyone, not least for them, and it is our duty to provide them the car which will allow them to showcase their talent in the most competitive positions.”

Alpine will remain in Barcelona for next week’s collective F1 pre-season shakedown test, which runs from 26-30 January.