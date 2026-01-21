New Alpine F1 car spotted on track at sopping wet Silverstone

Alpine’s 2026 F1 car has broken cover for the first time during a shakedown at a soaking-wet Silverstone.

Footage was captured and shared on social media showing Alpine’s A526 challenger conducting its on-track debut at the British Grand Prix venue on Wednesday.

Alpine’s brand-new car appeared to be decked in a similar livery to last year as the Anglo-French squad completed a filming day with Pierre Gasly behind the wheel.

They are the fourth team to run their 2026 car on track, after Audi, Cadillac and Racing Bulls.

It was also the first time Alpine have run a Mercedes power unit in one of their F1 cars.

Alpine secured an engine supply deal with the German manufacturer after Renault decided to pull the plug on its F1 power unit programme at the end of 2025.

If rumours are true, Alpine could start the new season with an advantage over some of their rivals thanks to a supposed loophole Mercedes have found in the engine regulations.

Alpine will reveal their 2026 livery on Thursday 22 January at a season launch event in Barcelona, ahead of next week’s private test.

The team also conducted a TPC test with their 2025 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Alpine finished bottom of the 2025 constructors’ championship with 22 points, a huge 58 behind nearest rivals Sauber (now Audi).