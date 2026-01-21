Mercedes poised to announce massive new F1 deal with tech giant

Mercedes are reportedly set to announce a major new F1 partnership with technology giant Microsoft.

The German manufacturer will unveil their 2026 F1 livery on Thursday 22 January and at the same time are poised to confirm a partnership with Microsoft, according to Sky News.

It has been suggested that the value of the commercial deal will be in the region of $60m a year.

Should the deal be announced, it would mark the latest tech company to put pen to paper over a big agreement in F1.

Rivals Google already have a partnership with reigning world champions McLaren.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently sold 15% of his shareholding in the F1 team to American billionaire George Kurtz.

The 55-year-old is the founder of the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which is one of Mercedes’ sponsors.

The deal valued Mercedes at £4.6bn - a record for an F1 team. McLaren were valued at £3.5bn after an ownership change in September last year.

Will Mercedes be the team to beat in F1 2026? Choices Yes No

Mercedes will continue with their driver line-up consisting of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in 2026 after securing runner-up spot in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren last season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The once-dominant Silver Arrows are looking to return to world championship contention, having last won an F1 title in 2021.

Mercedes are rumoured to have found a loophole in the new engine regulations for 2026 that could hand them a critical competitive edge.

It was announced earlier this week that Mercedes chief designer John Owen is to leave the team later this year.

Owen has been with the team since 2007 and has been an instrumental figure in all of the world championships Mercedes have won, including under the Brawn GP guise in 2009.