Long-serving Mercedes F1 design chief to step down

Mercedes’ long-serving director of F1 car design John Owen will step down from his role later this year.

The German manufacturer confirmed on Tuesday morning that Owen, who joined Mercedes from Sauber when it was the Honda works team in 2007, has decided to “take a break” from F1.

Owen will begin a period of gardening leave at an unspecified time later this year after “assuring the transition to his successor”.

Mercedes say current engineering director Giacomo Tortora will become the team’s new director of car design, with deputy technical director Simone Resta responsible for overseeing this group.

Owen played a key role in Mercedes’ run of sustained success in the V6 hybrid era as the Silver Arrows won eight consecutive constructors’ championships between 2014 and 2021.

He was also responsible for overseeing the design of Brawn GP's 2009 world championship-winning car.

Mercedes’ 2026 car, the W17, will be the 17th and final design that Owen has overseen for the team.

Mercedes head into F1’s new era of regulations already being tipped by many inside the paddock as the early favourites, given their past record of designing world-championship winning power units.

What’s more, Mercedes are rumoured to have found a loophole in the new rules that could give them a key performance edge.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will once again form Mercedes’ line-up. Russell’s outstanding 2025 form, including two victories, helped Mercedes secure second place in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren.

