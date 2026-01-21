Netflix confirms Drive To Survive Season 8 release date

Netflix have confirmed the release date for season 8 of Drive To Survive and it's just weeks away.

Ahead of the 2026 season fans can look forward to all the behind the scenes action from the 2025 season which saw Lando Norris take his maiden championship title.

Last year saw a tense three-way title battle between Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen which went down to the the final round in Abu Dhabi.



Now fans can relive all the drama from the season with the new series set to land on February 27.



What to expect from season 8 of Drive To Survive

The 2025 F1 season saw inter-team drama from the outset between the two McLaren drivers which ultimately saw Oscar Piastri's title hopes slowly slip away as he struggled in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile the previous reigning champion Max Verstappen defied the odds with a generational comeback in the second half of the season - threatening to rob McLaren of their first driver's title since 2008.

Fans will also be eagerly waiting to get a closer look at Lewis Hamilton's much hyped debut season at Ferrari which was marred with disappointment.



The latest season will be available to watch just before the season open Australia on March 6.