McLaren reveal images of MCL40 F1 car in test livery

McLaren have released a first-look at their 2026 F1 car via a series of digital renders.

Images reveal the MCL40 decked in a one-off livery that McLaren will use for the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona before unveiling their actual colours for the 2026 season at their season launch on February 9.

McLaren hope their 2026 challenger will continue the success of its predecessor into F1's new era of overhauled chassis and power unit regulations.

Last year, McLaren’s MCL39 took 14 victories as the Woking-based outfit clinched their second consecutive constructors’ world championship in record-equalling time, while Lando Norris secured his maiden drivers’ crown.

The reigning world champions have already confirmed they won’t take part in the opening day of running at the private Barcelona test, which gets underway today.

All 11 teams are permitted to run on track for any three of the five days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but McLaren have decided to skip at least the first day to maximise development time.

The front-end of the MCL40

"We plan to start testing either on day two or day three/ We will not be testing on day one,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained to media including Crash.net last week.

"We wanted to give ourselves as much time as possible for development. We will start from either day two or day three, and we will test for three days.”

Stella added: "This was always going to be plan A. There's also so much of a change that we don't need to be necessarily the first on track.

"We wanted to give as much time as possible for development because every day of development, every day of design was adding a little bit of performance.

"This also means that if you are early on track, you will have the reassurance of knowing what you need to know as soon as possible.

“But at the same time, it means that you might have committed to the design and the realisation of the car relatively early. So, you will have compromised against development time and ultimate performance.”

Ferrari are also set to be absent on Monday, while Williams have confirmed they will miss the entire opening test after failing to get their 2026 car ready in time.

The MCL40 is sporting a test livery

