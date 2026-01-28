How Isack Hadjar’s crash has impacted Red Bull’s F1 test plans

Isack Hadjar’s crash on the second day of F1’s behind closed doors test in Barcelona has left Red Bull unsure when they will run again.

Max Verstappen's new teammate spun off backwards into the Turn 14 barriers in tricky wet conditions in the final hour of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday.

While the 21-year-old Frenchman was unhurt in the incident at the fast final corner, the rear of his RB22 was significantly damaged, forcing Red Bull to prematurely end their day.

It is not clear whether the crash was caused by driver error or an issue with Hadjar’s car.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said on Tuesday evening that his side were now evaluating when they would run again.

Each team can run on any three days of their choosing across the five-day test.

Red Bull have already taken part on both Monday and Tuesday, meaning they only have one day left to play with.

L’incidente di Hadjar nella sessione pomeridiana della seconda giornata di test in Spagna potrebbe modificare significativamente il programma di lavoro del team di Milton Keynes in funzione della disponibilità dei ricambi. #F1 #WinterTest #Day2 #RedBull #Hadjar #Crash pic.twitter.com/dB47rob14t — RobertoF1 (@robertofunoat) January 27, 2026

Red Bull are also not sure when they will be able to repair the damage to their RB22. With it being a new car, spares are limited.

"There was some good learning on the wet,” Mekies said. “Unfortunately, it didn't end up in the right way, but what is important [is] that Isack is okay and we'll try our best to repair the car and to see what's coming next.

"It was a very tricky condition this afternoon, so very unfortunate that it finished that way, but it's part of the game. Again, very tricky, a lot of work to do on many aspects and these sorts of things can happen.

“These difficulties today came after a very, very positive day yesterday in terms of the number of laps Isack could complete in the car and in terms of his learning and development and feedback to the engineers.

"It's something we are trying to analyse now and hopefully we get some answer a bit later on. The priority right now is to assess the damage on the car and to see what it gives us in terms of opportunities to run in the next day.

“We only have one day left, so we have to make sure we place that card carefully and it's an analysis that will take still a few hours."