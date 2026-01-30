F1 2026 Barcelona shakedown: Best times and total mileage

The final lap times and mileage chart as F1’s first 2026 test comes to an end.

Hamilton set the pace
Hamilton set the pace

F1 2026’s opening pre-season test has concluded after five days of running at Barcelona.

The behind closed doors shakedown enabled teams to run their 2026 challengers for the first time in anger, bank some important miles, and collect early learning on the new regulations.

Below is a rundown of how many laps each team and driver completed, as well as best lap times (unofficial) from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 

Fastest lap times

Fastest lap times
PosDriverTime
1Lewis Hamilton1m16.348s
2George Russell1m16.445s
3Lando Norris1m16.594
4Charles Leclerc1m16.653s
5Kimi Antonelli1m17.081s
6Oscar Piastri1m17.446s
7Max Verstappen1m17.586s
8Pierre Gasly1m17.707s
9Isack Hadjar1m18.159s
10Esteban Ocon1m18.393s
11Ollie Bearman1m18.423s
12Arvid Lindblad1m18.451s
13Liam Lawson1m18.840s
14Franco Colapinto1m19.150s
15Nico Hulkenberg1m19.870s
16Gabriel Bortoleto1m20.179s
17Fernando Alonso1m20.795s
18Valtteri Bottas1m20.920s
19Sergio Perez1m21.024s
20Lance Stroll1m46.404s

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown late on the final day as he edged out the previous quickest time set by Mercedes' George Russell by a tenth. 

Reigning world champion Lando Norris put McLaren third in the overall timesheet from the test, while the other end of the leaderboard was made up of Aston Martin and Cadillac drivers. 

Most laps completed by team

 Laps completed by team
PosTeamLaps
1Mercedes502
2Ferrari440
3Haas386
4Alpine349
5Racing Bulls319
6Red Bull303
7McLaren291
8Audi240
9Cadillac164
10Aston Martin65

Mercedes may not have ended up with the fastest time, but they do leave Barcelona with the more important statistics - the most miles covered. 

Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli were the busiest drivers of the week as they impressively racked up over 500 laps between them. 

Haas also enjoyed strong mileage to sit third of the 10 teams that participated, while Alpine will also be happy with their work. 

Aston Martin ended up bottom of the mileage chart thanks to their late arrival that resulted in the Silverstone-based squad losing nearly two full days of running.

Mercedes laid down a marker in Barcelona
Mercedes laid down a marker in Barcelona

Most laps completed by engine manufacturer

 Laps completed by PU manufacturer
PosManufacturerLaps
1Mercedes1142
2Ferrari990
3RBPT622
4Audi240
5Honda65

Mercedes' brilliant opening test was capped off by the fact they logged more than 1000 laps between themselves and their customer teams McLaren and Alpine. 

Red Bull Powertrains will be satisfied with a solid showing of reliability from their first-ever F1 power unit.

It is not a surprise to see Audi and Honda with the fewest total laps given they only supply one team each. 

Audi had a troubled first F1 test
Audi had a troubled first F1 test

Most laps completed by driver 

 Laps completed by driver
PosDriverLaps
1George Russell265
2Esteban Ocon239
3Kimi Antonelli237
4Charles Leclerc235
5Pierre Gasly231
6Lewis Hamilton205
7Arvid Lindblad167
8Lando Norris163
9Isack Hadjar158
10Liam Lawson152
11Ollie Bearman147
12Nico Hulkenberg146
13Max Verstappen145
14Oscar Piastri128
15Franco Colapinto118
16Gabriel Bortoleto94
17Valtteri Bottas87
18Sergio Perez77
19Fernando Alonso61
20Lance Stroll4

The honour of most laps for a driver went to Russell, who lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya a whopping 265 times. 

At the other end, Lance Stroll only managed four laps before his Aston Martin broke down. 
 

F1 2026 Barcelona shakedown: Best times and total mileage
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox