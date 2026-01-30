F1 2026 Barcelona shakedown: Best times and total mileage

F1 2026’s opening pre-season test has concluded after five days of running at Barcelona.

The behind closed doors shakedown enabled teams to run their 2026 challengers for the first time in anger, bank some important miles, and collect early learning on the new regulations.

Below is a rundown of how many laps each team and driver completed, as well as best lap times (unofficial) from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Fastest lap times

Fastest lap times Pos Driver Time 1 Lewis Hamilton 1m16.348s 2 George Russell 1m16.445s 3 Lando Norris 1m16.594 4 Charles Leclerc 1m16.653s 5 Kimi Antonelli 1m17.081s 6 Oscar Piastri 1m17.446s 7 Max Verstappen 1m17.586s 8 Pierre Gasly 1m17.707s 9 Isack Hadjar 1m18.159s 10 Esteban Ocon 1m18.393s 11 Ollie Bearman 1m18.423s 12 Arvid Lindblad 1m18.451s 13 Liam Lawson 1m18.840s 14 Franco Colapinto 1m19.150s 15 Nico Hulkenberg 1m19.870s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto 1m20.179s 17 Fernando Alonso 1m20.795s 18 Valtteri Bottas 1m20.920s 19 Sergio Perez 1m21.024s 20 Lance Stroll 1m46.404s

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown late on the final day as he edged out the previous quickest time set by Mercedes' George Russell by a tenth.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris put McLaren third in the overall timesheet from the test, while the other end of the leaderboard was made up of Aston Martin and Cadillac drivers.

Most laps completed by team

Laps completed by team Pos Team Laps 1 Mercedes 502 2 Ferrari 440 3 Haas 386 4 Alpine 349 5 Racing Bulls 319 6 Red Bull 303 7 McLaren 291 8 Audi 240 9 Cadillac 164 10 Aston Martin 65

Mercedes may not have ended up with the fastest time, but they do leave Barcelona with the more important statistics - the most miles covered.

Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli were the busiest drivers of the week as they impressively racked up over 500 laps between them.

Haas also enjoyed strong mileage to sit third of the 10 teams that participated, while Alpine will also be happy with their work.

Aston Martin ended up bottom of the mileage chart thanks to their late arrival that resulted in the Silverstone-based squad losing nearly two full days of running.

Mercedes laid down a marker in Barcelona

Most laps completed by engine manufacturer

Laps completed by PU manufacturer Pos Manufacturer Laps 1 Mercedes 1142 2 Ferrari 990 3 RBPT 622 4 Audi 240 5 Honda 65

Mercedes' brilliant opening test was capped off by the fact they logged more than 1000 laps between themselves and their customer teams McLaren and Alpine.

Red Bull Powertrains will be satisfied with a solid showing of reliability from their first-ever F1 power unit.

It is not a surprise to see Audi and Honda with the fewest total laps given they only supply one team each.

Audi had a troubled first F1 test

Most laps completed by driver

Laps completed by driver Pos Driver Laps 1 George Russell 265 2 Esteban Ocon 239 3 Kimi Antonelli 237 4 Charles Leclerc 235 5 Pierre Gasly 231 6 Lewis Hamilton 205 7 Arvid Lindblad 167 8 Lando Norris 163 9 Isack Hadjar 158 10 Liam Lawson 152 11 Ollie Bearman 147 12 Nico Hulkenberg 146 13 Max Verstappen 145 14 Oscar Piastri 128 15 Franco Colapinto 118 16 Gabriel Bortoleto 94 17 Valtteri Bottas 87 18 Sergio Perez 77 19 Fernando Alonso 61 20 Lance Stroll 4

The honour of most laps for a driver went to Russell, who lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya a whopping 265 times.

At the other end, Lance Stroll only managed four laps before his Aston Martin broke down.



