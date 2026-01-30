F1 2026 Barcelona shakedown: Best times and total mileage
The final lap times and mileage chart as F1’s first 2026 test comes to an end.
F1 2026’s opening pre-season test has concluded after five days of running at Barcelona.
The behind closed doors shakedown enabled teams to run their 2026 challengers for the first time in anger, bank some important miles, and collect early learning on the new regulations.
Below is a rundown of how many laps each team and driver completed, as well as best lap times (unofficial) from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Fastest lap times
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|1m16.348s
|2
|George Russell
|1m16.445s
|3
|Lando Norris
|1m16.594
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|1m16.653s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|1m17.081s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|1m17.446s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|1m17.586s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|1m17.707s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|1m18.159s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|1m18.393s
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|1m18.423s
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|1m18.451s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|1m18.840s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|1m19.150s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|1m19.870s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|1m20.179s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|1m20.795s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|1m20.920s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|1m21.024s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|1m46.404s
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown late on the final day as he edged out the previous quickest time set by Mercedes' George Russell by a tenth.
Reigning world champion Lando Norris put McLaren third in the overall timesheet from the test, while the other end of the leaderboard was made up of Aston Martin and Cadillac drivers.
Most laps completed by team
|Laps completed by team
|Pos
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Mercedes
|502
|2
|Ferrari
|440
|3
|Haas
|386
|4
|Alpine
|349
|5
|Racing Bulls
|319
|6
|Red Bull
|303
|7
|McLaren
|291
|8
|Audi
|240
|9
|Cadillac
|164
|10
|Aston Martin
|65
Mercedes may not have ended up with the fastest time, but they do leave Barcelona with the more important statistics - the most miles covered.
Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli were the busiest drivers of the week as they impressively racked up over 500 laps between them.
Haas also enjoyed strong mileage to sit third of the 10 teams that participated, while Alpine will also be happy with their work.
Aston Martin ended up bottom of the mileage chart thanks to their late arrival that resulted in the Silverstone-based squad losing nearly two full days of running.
Most laps completed by engine manufacturer
|Laps completed by PU manufacturer
|Pos
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|1
|Mercedes
|1142
|2
|Ferrari
|990
|3
|RBPT
|622
|4
|Audi
|240
|5
|Honda
|65
Mercedes' brilliant opening test was capped off by the fact they logged more than 1000 laps between themselves and their customer teams McLaren and Alpine.
Red Bull Powertrains will be satisfied with a solid showing of reliability from their first-ever F1 power unit.
It is not a surprise to see Audi and Honda with the fewest total laps given they only supply one team each.
Most laps completed by driver
|Laps completed by driver
|Pos
|Driver
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|265
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|239
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|237
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|235
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|231
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|205
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|167
|8
|Lando Norris
|163
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|158
|10
|Liam Lawson
|152
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|147
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|146
|13
|Max Verstappen
|145
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|128
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|118
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|94
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|87
|18
|Sergio Perez
|77
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|61
|20
|Lance Stroll
|4
The honour of most laps for a driver went to Russell, who lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya a whopping 265 times.
At the other end, Lance Stroll only managed four laps before his Aston Martin broke down.