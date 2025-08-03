Jack Miller’s frank response to losing Suzuka 8 Hours shootout to Johann Zarco

Jack Miller brought his Yamaha home in second at Suzuka 8 Hours

Katsuyuki Nakayama, Andrea Locatelli, Jack Miller
Katsuyuki Nakayama, Andrea Locatelli, Jack Miller

Jack Miller delivered a typically classy response after he failed to overhaul Johann Zarco at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Honda’s Zarco and Takumi Takahashi won the endurance race in Japan on Sunday, extending their manufacturer’s record win total to 31.

The Suzuka 8 Hours is a huge priority for Japanese brands so Honda and Yamaha both sent MotoGP representation.

At one point of the Suzuka 8 Hours, in particular, it threatened to become Johann Zarco v Jack Miller for the victory.

Miller reduced Zarco’s winning margin to 21 seconds - but the Frenchman brilliantly responded with the fastest lap of the race, at the time.

Yamaha were handed more hope when a Safety Car wiped out Honda’s advantage. Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli briefly led, as a result, but inevitably lost the lead because he needed to pit.

Miller could only bring the #21 Yamaha, with Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakayama, home as the runner-up.

“We're happy,” Miller smiled afterwards.

“The boys rode fantastically.we did all we could. Johann and Takumi were on another level today.

“We did our max, we'll come back again hopefully and do this again soon.”

Andrea Locatelli after 'hardest race of my life': 'My hand is done!'

Locatelli, the World Superbike Championship rider, set the fastest lap of the Suzuka 8 Hours with 2m06.604s.

Locatelli reacted: “I'm pretty happy with this performance. We try to do our best.

“Nakasuga-san made the best thing that he can. Jack also. I did my best. We finished only second.

“I would like to try to win, but anyway, I think we did an amazing job. So we are to be quite happy. We did an amazing weekend.

“For me it was a first experience. I'm really, really happy. I want to say a big thanks to Yamaha to give me this amazing opportunity. Now I can say that maybe I made one of the hardest races in my life. My hand is completely done, so anyway…

“But good performance, good feeling on the bike for sure. I hope to come back in the future again because it's an amazing experience. It's an unbelievable track. So yeah, let's see.

“I'm proud to be here and I'm proud to all the guys that are working hard all weekend.

“Also I made a good lap time in the race, so I think it's also a new record lap of the race. So yeah, I need to be happy now we have summer holiday!”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
27m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
2025 F1 Hungarian GP - Race Results: Lando Norris beats Oscar Piastri
40m ago
Lando Norris celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix
F1
FIA to make Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton call at F1 Hungarian GP LIVE UPDATES!
44m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
"Listen to me!" Charles Leclerc rages at Ferrari on team radio in Hungary
50m ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
FIA scrutinise eye-opening Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton incident in Hungary
54m ago
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone shuts down Christian Horner rumour with wry Lewis Hamilton jab
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone, Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Jack Miller’s frank response to losing Suzuka 8 Hours shootout to Johann Zarco
2h ago
Katsuyuki Nakayama, Andrea Locatelli, Jack Miller
BTCC Results
BTCC Croft: Round 17 - Race Results
2h ago
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
BTCC Race Report
Rowbottom surges to race two Croft win, Sutton recovers to fifth
2h ago
Dan Rowbottom - NAPA Racing UK
RR News
How did Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd fare at the Suzuka 8 Hours?
2h ago
Davey Todd