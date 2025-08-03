Johann Zarco looked completely drained after scoring his second consecutive victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours in hot and sweltering conditions.

The LCR Honda MotoGP rider was forced to compete with Takumi Takahashi as a duo after Xavi Vierge couldn’t take part in the Japanese endurance classic due to what Honda described as “procedural reasons”.

This meant that both Zarco and Takahashi had to ride for nearly four hours each at Suzuka, with limited downtime between their stints, while their rivals were subjected to less severe conditions as they competed with three riders each.

Ultimately, the heat was no deterrent for the two as they repeated their success from 2024, when they teamed up with Teppei Nagoe in a three-rider squad.

Zarco completed the final stint aboard the No. 30 Honda and took the chequered flag just over 34s clear of his MotoGP rival Jack Miller, who was sharing the No. 21 Yamaha with Andrea Locatelli and Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Johann Zarco visibly exhausted by Suzuka 8 Hours

When Johann Zarco appeared for the post-race TV interview, he looked shattered, with four long stints in the heat having taken a toll on him.

“Good pace. It's always a good race when you can control a gap,” he said.

“But just doing it [with] two priders], it's really, really difficult because it's too hot, you sweat a lot and the recovery time is too short.

“It's tough sometimes when you go back on the bike, but at the end, the pace was quite good.

“We got two safety cars. That always changed a bit the game, but we could keep an advantage.

“Thanks to Takumi because he's always doing the job, every stint, and that's so impressive. And then I try to do the same and I hope next year we will be three because we'll be better.”

Despite the punishing conditions, Zarco expressed his desire to return to the Suzuka 8 Hours next year, but admitted that he would like Honda to ensure there are three riders in the team.

“It's a race I enjoy and having one of the best bikes, It's just a pleasure to ride. It's a nice week to do. You need to control your energy, but for me it's my special holiday to come to Suzuka,” he said.

For Takahashi, this was his record seventh career win at Suzuka, all of which he had clinched with Honda.

“I want to say I am very tired,” he said. “I want to say thank you, Johann.

“These conditions were unbelievable. Very high temperature. And two riders, rest time only 40 minutes. I just want to say thank you, Johann, Jim everybody. That's all.”