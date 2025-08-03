How did Isle of Man TT star Davey Todd fare at the Suzuka 8 Hours?

Davey Todd successfully came through his debut appearance at the gruelling Suzuka 8 Hours.

The Isle of Man TT race winner was one of the notable names to feature in motorcycle racing’s showpiece endurance event in Japan on Sunday.

Representing the AutoRace Ube Racing Team, Todd and co finished sixth in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Todd was riding the #76 BMW which finished one place behind the manufacturer’s factory squad.

He was teaming with Naomichi Uramato and Loris Baz.

On Sunday, Todd rode in the second half of the Suzuka 8 Hours. He experienced a difficult stint on the bike, slipping from fourth to 10th.

Despite his team struggling in the latter part of the race, they finished a very respectable sixth.

The factory BMW team, in fifth, lost a big chunk of time through a crash and a broken footrest.

Davey Todd impressive debut at Suzuka 8 Hours

Todd’s debut was impressive especially considering it came at short-notice.

He only a spot on the #76 BMW earlier this week.

An injury to Hannes Soomer meant a gap opened, and Todd jetted out to Japan knowing he still had to earn his place against other wishful contenders.

Todd emerged successfully against Spanish Superbike Championship rider Ivo Lopez in Wednesday’s test day to earn the race seat.

Todd called that process against Lopez “brutal”.

The AutoRace Ube Racing Team then qualified third in the Top 10 trial on Saturday. Todd was the slowest of the three riders in his time, but only the times of the fastest two riders counted.