BTCC Croft: Round 16 - Race Results
Full race results of round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft.
Team Vertu's Tom Ingram dominates the opening BTCC race of the day to clinch victory ahead of Dan Cammish, and, with that, takes the championship lead after Ash Sutton hits trouble with a late-race puncture at Croft.
BTCC Croft: Race Results (1)
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|2
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|3
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|4
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|5
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|6
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330eM Sport
|7
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|8
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|9
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|10
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|11
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|13
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330eM Sport
|14
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|16
|Stephen Jelley
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|17
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|18
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|19
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|20
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|21
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|22
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon