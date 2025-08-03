BTCC Croft: Round 16 - Race Results

Full race results of round 16 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Croft.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Team Vertu's Tom Ingram dominates the opening BTCC race of the day to clinch victory ahead of Dan Cammish, and, with that, takes the championship lead after Ash Sutton hits trouble with a late-race puncture at Croft.

 

BTCC Croft: Race Results (1)

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N
2Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
3Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N
4Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
5Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N
6Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330eM Sport
7Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
8Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport
9Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N
10Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N
11Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
12Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon
13Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330eM Sport
14Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
15Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
16Stephen JelleyROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon
17Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
18James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
19Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport
20Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
21Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N
22Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon

