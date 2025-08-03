BTCC Croft: Round 16 - Race Results

Team Vertu's Tom Ingram dominates the opening BTCC race of the day to clinch victory ahead of Dan Cammish, and, with that, takes the championship lead after Ash Sutton hits trouble with a late-race puncture at Croft.

BTCC Croft: Race Results (1) POS DRIVER TEAM CAR 1 Tom Ingram Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 2 Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 3 Senna Proctor Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 4 Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 5 Tom Chilton Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 6 Daryl DeLeon WSR BMW 330eM Sport 7 Aron Taylor-Smith TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 8 Charles Rainford LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330e M Sport 9 Daniel Lloyd Restart Racing Hyundai i30N 10 Adam Morgan Team Vertu Hyundai i30N 11 Gordon Shedden TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12 Dexter Patterson ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon 13 Aiden Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR BMW 330eM Sport 14 Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 15 Mikey Doble Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 16 Stephen Jelley ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport Cupra Leon 17 Nick Halstead Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 18 James Dorlin TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19 Max Buxton TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport 20 Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST 21 Chris Smiley Restart Racing Hyundai i30N 22 Nicolas Hamilton Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock Cupra Leon