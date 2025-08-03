Here are Connor McDonagh's driver ratings after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Lando Norris won in Budapest on Sunday ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

But the best score that we've dished out went to an under-the-radar star of the midfield.

Look out for an old hero delivering a reminder of his past genius too (unfortunately, not Lewis Hamilton...)

Lando Norris – 8

Lando Norris claimed his fifth victory of the 2025 F1 season. Norris capitalised on the favourable one-stop strategy at the Hungaroring. Ironically, Norris’ defeat to Oscar Piastri in qualifying and an awful opening lap put him in prime position to gamble on a different strategy. To Norris’ credit, he showed great pace in clear air.

Oscar Piastri – 8.5

Piastri will have been disappointed to have lost out to teammate Norris in Hungary. He beat his teammate in qualifying and stayed ahead of him on the opening lap. The only criticism of Piastri would be that he didn’t get close enough to Leclerc in the first stint to give himself the best chance to perform an undercut.

George Russell – 9

With Mercedes more competitive in Hungary, it wasn’t a surprise to see George Russell back at the sharp end of the field. He qualified within a tenth of pole position and clinched his sixth podium of the year – a fine weekend.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc – 9

Leclerc produced arguably the best lap of the 2025 F1 season so far to beat the two McLarens to pole. He controlled the first half of the race and was in the mix to take Ferrari’s first win of the year. However, a chassis issue – Ferrari claim – was the cause of his sudden loss of pace in the final stint. Leclerc would have been given a 9.5 rating had it not been for his over-aggressive defence against Russell, which resulted in a penalty.

Fernando Alonso – 9

Fernando Alonso continues to prove that age is just a number. The two-time world champion would have been disappointed to miss out on pole. His margin over teammate Lance Stroll was less than a tenth. Alonso was smart in the first stint of the race, as he looked after his tyres before executing a one-stop strategy.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 9.5

There’s an argument to make that Gabriel Bortoleto is the rookie of the season. He’s now scored points three times in four races. He’s more than a match for Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying.

Lance Stroll – 7.5

A solid weekend from Stroll overall. He qualified within a tenth of Alonso. Stroll recovered from a sluggish start to finish seventh.

Liam Lawson – 8.5

Liam Lawson has been on a fine run of form lately. He’s scored points three times in four races and got the better of teammate Isack Hadjar this weekend.

Max Verstappen – 7.5

A weekend to forget for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. They were hopelessly off the pace, and Verstappen couldn’t make any progress.

Kimi Antonelli – 6

Given Mercedes’ form had picked up in Hungary, as they reverted to an older suspension specification, Kimi Antonelli was disappointing again. He was knocked out in Q2 and started the race from 15th after his best lap was deleted for track limits. He did come away with a point, at least.

Isack Hadjar – 7

A tough race for Isack Hadjar. His race seemed to be compromised after his left hand was hit by gravel during the opening lap, leaving him in pain.

Lewis Hamilton – 5.5

Another torrid weekend for Lewis Hamilton. He was knocked out in Q2 and struggled in the race. Admittedly, Ferrari’s strategy gave him no hope of finishing inside the top ten.

Nico Hulkenberg – 5

Hulkenberg also endured a disastrous weekend. He was mystified by his lack of pace in Q1. The German was then penalised for a false start on the opening lap, ruining any chance of a points finish.

Carlos Sainz – 7

Carlos Sainz was the stronger Williams driver this weekend. However, they didn’t have the pace of Aston Martin or RB.

Alex Albon – 6

Alex Albon was a step behind Sainz’s pace, leaving him at the back of the grid. He finished just behind his teammate in the Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon – 6

Like Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon was surprised to be so far off his rookie teammate’s pace in qualifying. Ocon drove an unspectacular race, finishing 16th in the end.

Yuki Tsunoda – 6

Yuki Tsunoda enjoyed one of his best qualifying performances of the year. His best time in Q1 was just over a tenth of Verstappen’s. However, Red Bull’s lack of pace meant he was knocked out in Q1. He started from the pit lane but couldn’t make any progress.

Franco Colapinto – 6.5

A promising weekend from Franco Colapinto, who was simply quicker than Pierre Gasly across the weekend at the Hungaroring.

Pierre Gasly – 5

After a couple of outstanding weekends, Gasly was nowhere in Hungary. He finished last of the 19 classified runners.

Ollie Bearman – 7

After a solid qualifying display, putting his Haas 11th on the grid, Ollie Bearman was forced to retire from the race due to a damaged undertray.