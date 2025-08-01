BMW’s replacement for Toprak Razgatlioglu seems to be chosen

BMW have reportedly struck an agreement for a new rider in 2026.

The replacement for the exiting Toprak Razgatlioglu next season will be Danilo Petrucci , according to GPOne.

Petrucci and his manager Alberto Vergani have found a deal to ride a BMW in the World Superbike Championship next year, the report states.

Last weekend, Petrucci was quizzed about who might become BMW’s new rider and he burst out laughing before replying: “I don’t know!”

Danilo Petrucci to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu?

Danilo Petrucci

BMW are searching for a major replacement for Razgatlioglu, the reigning WorldSBK champion who will jump into MotoGP next year with Pramac Yamaha.

All indications led to the veteran Petrucci last weekend at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Sven Blusch, BMW boss, said a week ago: "We have a couple of riders in our minds and the final decision - I think in the summer break we will know more."

Petrucci said at Balaton Park: “With all the rumours in the media, I like to be able to just focus on the racing.”

Former MotoGP rider Petrucci enjoyed his best round of his WorldSBK career at Cremona, in his home country of Italy, last year when he won three races.

It now seems that his spell with Barni Ducati will end.

But the rider market in WorldSBK will rumble on because BMW have been linked with recruiting two new riders, and getting rid of Michael van der Mark to make room.

The futures of Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista are also unclear.

The vacant Ducati left behind by Petrucci might appeal to those experienced riders too.

Andrea Iannone’s time at Go Eleven Ducati seems to be nearing an end, too.