Marc Marquez gives his verdict on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP move

Marc Marquez says it is “nice to receive another champion” of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s stature ahead of the World Superbike star’s MotoGP switch in 2026.

After months of speculation, Yamaha announced last week that it had signed the double World Superbike champion to a two-year deal to join the factory-supported Pramac team from next season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu had been linked to a Honda move initially this year before the Yamaha deal was signed.

It’s a move that many around MotoGP have called on to happen for a number of years due to the Turkish superstar’s talents in Superbike racing.

Reigning MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez welcomes the news of Razgatlioglu coming to MotoGP, noting that its a boost for the championship to also have a new nationality on the grid.

“Yeah, of course it’s nice to receive another champion in our championship like Toprak,” the Ducati rider said on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

“So let’s see. It will be interesting to see a different riding style, because in Superbikes he looks like he’s always riding with the front wheel and is super strong.

“So, it will be nice and nice for the championship to have another nationality.”

Marquez’s team-mate Pecco Bagnaia believes the time is right in Razgatlioglu’s career to come to MotoGP now, but warns that the adaptation process won’t be easy.

“I think it’s the correct moment of his career to jump and arrive in MotoGP,” Bagnaia added.

“It’s true that in MotoGP everything is a bit different compared to Superbikes.

“So, he will have to adapt to the tyres and to the stiffness of the bikes. So, let’s see.

“I think the first season will be an adaptation. And then if he can adapt his riding style and his braking style to MotoGP, he will be competitive.

“But it will be great to have a rider like him and it will be interesting.”

Razgatlioglu will have to learn MotoGP on Michelin rubber before the switch to Pirelli in 2027, with the latter something Yamaha is hoping to profit from as it develops its bike for that year.

The Michelin’s aren’t likely to suit Razgatlioglu’s extreme braking style, but KTM’s Pedro Acosta is convinced the Turkish rider will be fast from the off in grand prix racing.

“You only need to see his pace from Misano. In the end, he will be fast from the beginning. Maybe it will be easier or tougher than Superbikes, but sooner or later he will arrive,” the Spaniard noted.