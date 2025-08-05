Aston Martin have made their unhappy feelings known to a television channel over their reporting.

Sky Germany, whose key pundit is Ralf Schumacher, have irked the Formula 1 team.

Crash.net understands that Aston Martin stopped short of boycotting Sky Germany, but have called for improvements to the balance and tone of their reporting.

The F1 team denied one-on-one interview requests from Sky Germany at the Hungarian Grand Prix with their drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, we understand.

However, access to Alonso and Stroll was still available to the TV channel during open media sessions in Hungary. This also applied to the TV pen area.

Sky Germany are understood to have conceded that some of their reporting was too harsh, and a resolution with the Aston Martin team is expected.

Schumacher, the ex-F1 driver, often causes a stir with his punditry.

He recently criticised Stroll for an outburst about his car at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Separately, it was Schumacher who spread a rumour about Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff meeting secretly in Sardinia for talks about joining Mercedes.

That led eagle-eyed F1 fans to track Verstappen and Wolff’s yachts to the same location.

Martin Brundle had to remind excitable fans that Verstappen and Wolff are based in Monaco so would only need to cross the street if they wanted to speak to each other.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin enjoyed their best weekend of the F1 season after snubbing Schumacher and Sky Germany.

It came just days after a dreadful outing at the Belgian Grand Prix.

In Hungary, Alonso finished fifth and Stroll seventh.

The team’s focus will understandably be on next season when the F1 2026 regulations begin.

Those rules have the potential to revolutionise the pecking order.

Aston Martin are well-poised with Adrian Newey having arrived from Red Bull.

Newey, who designed the cars that Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen dominated F1 with at Red Bull, will now be the brains behind Aston Martin’s efforts to tackle the fresh regulations.