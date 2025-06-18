Toprak Razgatlioglu as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate? “It’s an option”

Toprak Razgatlioglu has a performance-dependent “option” to be Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he has the “option” to move to the factory Yamaha MotoGP team in 2027 – depending on the level of his 2026 performances.

Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP for the 2026 season was confirmed last week in advance of the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, the Turkish rider signing to join Pramac Yamaha from next year.

Already, though, there are questions over Razgatlioglu’s future beyond 2026, including whether he could partner Fabio Quartararo in the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team in 2027, replacing Alex Rins.

“I don't know if I will be competitive enough in 2026, maybe it [moving to the factory Yamaha team in 2027] could happen, so next year will be very important,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said on Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, as reported by GPOne.

“If I do well, it's an option, we'll see.”

The reigning World Superbike Champion added that the confirmation of his move to MotoGP next year has given him additional motivation to win this year’s WorldSBK title, in which he currently trails Nicolo Bulega by nine points.

“Yes, it has,” Razgatlioglu said when asked about the extra motivation given by the news about next year, “because I know I will face the next two years in MotoGP.

“My biggest dream, my biggest goal, is to get there after also winning the 2025 title here in Superbike.”

“Emotional message” to father

Part of Razgatlioglu’s reduction of his championship deficit to Bulega to that nine-point margin was down to Bulega’s retirement from the Superpole Race – caused by contact with Axel Bassani at the first corner.

Significantly, Razgatlioglu was able to take advantage of Bulega’s misfortune in both Sunday races (Bulega’s Race 2 grid position having been compromised by his non-finish in the Superpole Race), winning on both occasions.

After Saturday’s Race 1 win, Razgatlioglu added the two Sunday successes to make his second hat-trick of the season, following his three wins at Portimao.

He celebrated the feat with a message to his famous stunt-riding father, Arif Razgatlioglu, written on a piece of cardboard.

Afterwards, Razgatlioglu explained the meaning of the message to WorldSBK.com.

“My father died in 2017 and his biggest dream was that, one day, his son would go to MotoGP,” he said.

“He was always telling like this to everyone. Finally, this one has come true and I’m really happy because my friends make this emotional message.

“I was almost crying. We are coming always step-by-step.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
12m ago
Boost for F1 hopes in South Africa as Kyalami Grade 1 plans approved
Kyalami
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: Why Max Verstappen snubbed F1 Movie premiere
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea ponders WorldSBK future: “There’s a couple of seats available”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris vows to 'move on' as he reflects on Oscar Piastri collision
Lando Norris

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
“Rookie mistake” led to Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega Misano WorldSBK crash
Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega crash at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso hails “legend” Robert Kubica after Le Mans triumph
Race winner Robert Kubica
F1 News
2h ago
Where Ferrari can learn from Mercedes after 'failing massively' in Canada
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate? “It’s an option”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell jokes about backup career if Mercedes F1 contract talks fail
George Russell