Toprak Razgatlioglu as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate? “It’s an option”

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he has the “option” to move to the factory Yamaha MotoGP team in 2027 – depending on the level of his 2026 performances.

Razgatlioglu’s move to MotoGP for the 2026 season was confirmed last week in advance of the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, the Turkish rider signing to join Pramac Yamaha from next year.

Already, though, there are questions over Razgatlioglu’s future beyond 2026, including whether he could partner Fabio Quartararo in the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team in 2027, replacing Alex Rins.

“I don't know if I will be competitive enough in 2026, maybe it [moving to the factory Yamaha team in 2027] could happen, so next year will be very important,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said on Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, as reported by GPOne.

“If I do well, it's an option, we'll see.”

The reigning World Superbike Champion added that the confirmation of his move to MotoGP next year has given him additional motivation to win this year’s WorldSBK title, in which he currently trails Nicolo Bulega by nine points.

“Yes, it has,” Razgatlioglu said when asked about the extra motivation given by the news about next year, “because I know I will face the next two years in MotoGP.

“My biggest dream, my biggest goal, is to get there after also winning the 2025 title here in Superbike.”

“Emotional message” to father

Part of Razgatlioglu’s reduction of his championship deficit to Bulega to that nine-point margin was down to Bulega’s retirement from the Superpole Race – caused by contact with Axel Bassani at the first corner.

Significantly, Razgatlioglu was able to take advantage of Bulega’s misfortune in both Sunday races (Bulega’s Race 2 grid position having been compromised by his non-finish in the Superpole Race), winning on both occasions.

After Saturday’s Race 1 win, Razgatlioglu added the two Sunday successes to make his second hat-trick of the season, following his three wins at Portimao.

He celebrated the feat with a message to his famous stunt-riding father, Arif Razgatlioglu, written on a piece of cardboard.

Afterwards, Razgatlioglu explained the meaning of the message to WorldSBK.com.

“My father died in 2017 and his biggest dream was that, one day, his son would go to MotoGP,” he said.

“He was always telling like this to everyone. Finally, this one has come true and I’m really happy because my friends make this emotional message.

“I was almost crying. We are coming always step-by-step.”