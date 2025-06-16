Toprak Razgatlioglu set for Yamaha MotoGP test "right after the Superbike season"

Yamaha expects World Superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu to begin preparations for his 2026 MotoGP switch "right after the Superbike season" ends at Jerez on October 19.

That timeline suggests the Turkish star might take part in a private test before the official Valencia MotoGP test in mid-November.

“The situation is that most likely he will have the possibility to test right after the Superbike season,” said Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio.

“I have to say, I'm really thankful to BMW for the way we are handling all this.

“For sure, the fact that the rider is changing championships makes this easier. And the fact that Toprak has already given BMW a very important title makes their relationship very nice.

“This is Toprak, he's a nice guy, and people want to support him as much as we all can.”

Whenever the test takes place, it will be Razgatlioglu’s first time on the M1 since 2023, when he completed a second private outing with Yamaha - his former title-winning team in WorldSBK - during growing speculation about a MotoGP switch.

But the performance during that test fell short of expectations, with Razgatlioglu reportedly 1.4s slower than KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa and 1.0s off Yamaha’s test rider Cal Crutchlow.

Razgatlioglu ultimately stayed in WorldSBK, but switched to BMW, where he made history by winning the title last season and is firmly in contention for a third world crown before he and Yamaha reunite in 2026.

“I think to be very transparent, that [previous MotoGP] test was below Toprak’s expectations, but also in that moment, maybe we were not ready,” said Pavesio.

“It's not a secret that ’22, ’23, ’24 have been challenging years for Yamaha in MotoGP.

“And when you are in difficulties, there are reasons. We were restructuring a lot of our racing operation, including the test team activities.

“There were never hard feelings between us. That test didn't go according to expectation, I think for anybody. This was a trigger for Toprak to look for a new challenge [with BMW].

“Honestly speaking, when I see the story now, I'm also happy he could prove himself on another bike - proving that he can change bikes and kind of bikes and still be successful.

“This gives me even more hope or trust for the next chapter [in MotoGP].”

Pavesio added: “He could have stayed here, enjoying being the star of this paddock for many years and I really like that he wants the new challenge.”

Despite long-time manager Kenan Sofuoglu previously insisting Toprak would only move to MotoGP with a full factory seat, the Yamaha deal is via a place at Pramac.

“We have two factory teams in MotoGP. They have exactly the same bikes,” Pavesio explained. “There are seven Yamaha engineers working inside Pramac. There is the same technical director, Max [Bartolini], behind both teams.

"So he's going to have a full factory ride.

“And for me, to start in a team like Pramac can also be easier. There's a bit less pressure. There is a family atmosphere still. There is the full 100% technical factory support and a factory contract.”

Razgatlioglu’s timing has raised some eyebrows, since he will spend his rookie MotoGP season adapting to Michelin tyres, ride-height devices, and the current 1000cc bikes - all of which will disappear in 2027.

“For sure, there are things that he will learn even if the tyres, the bike, the ride-height device etc, only last for one more year,” said Pavesio.

“I think the way of working in MotoGP, the rhythm of the MotoGP season, with the number of races, the number of tests, sometimes also the pressure of MotoGP, it's also something you need to learn.

“For me, the sooner the better. Then we will see in ’27, when the bikes and tyres will be new for everyone. So maybe learning those other things in advance will give him a better starting position for 2027.

“But before ’27, the full focus, the full motivation, is in ’26.”

MotoGP's 2027 tyre supplier will be Pirelli, the brand Razgatlioglu has years of experience with in WorldSBK.