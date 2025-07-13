2025 German Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 were the first class out to race Germany, and the action went all the way to the line, with David Munoz victorious in round eleven, the German Grand Prix at a now dry Sachsenring.



Munoz had shown record pace in the dry and still managed fourth on the grid in the wet QP, but a fall had left the Spaniard feeling battered and bruised.

Pushing on the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider ensured he was a constant feature in the lead group, battling Jose Antonio Rueda and Maximo Quiles in the closing stages.

The #64 had been ahead until the penultimate lap, when Rueda made his move, leading at the hill and down the Waterfall.

A last corner lunge was required and Munoz pulled it off to perfection for his second win of the season at his teams home round.

Celebrations were understandably muted, with Munoz taking a flag around the track in memory of the late Borja Gomez to parc ferme, with all three podium finishers dedicating their race performances to the rider after his passing at Magny - Cours.

Quiles also saw the opportunity to push ahead, the rookie finishing second for the third time this season for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar, just 0.241s behind at the chequered flag despite a late warning from his bike as he pushed to the limit.

That left Assen winner Rueda third after a tough ride with plenty of contact, taking home valuable championship points.

Angel Piqueras came alive over the final laps, putting in the fastest lap of the race for fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Alvaro Carpe secured fifth after a long lap penalty for forcing David Almansa wide on the opening lap, which dropped him to 16th from third.

There was further big moments for the rookie, notably with Taiyo Furusato, sending the Japanese rider back to eighth, his feisty run taking the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider back to the lead group.

Joel Kelso had a late fitness check before the race, following a fall on Saturday, and forced his way forward from 13th on the grid for an impressive sixth for LevelUp - MTA.

Guido Pini was the best placed rookie on the grid, with a front row start from third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP at the home race for the team. At the back of the lead group he held seventh ahead of Jacob Roulstone who could not find a way through after a string of passes took him from 18th to eighth over the course of the race for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Cormac Buchanan got himself inside the top three in the early stages of the race before fading slightly to ninth for Denssi Racing BOE.

Marcos Uriarte was five seconds behind but inside the top ten for the second race in a row, equalling his best result so far at the last round after making the move to LevelUP - MTA as the replacement for Matteo Bertelle.

2025 German Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 33m 27.081s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.241s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.250s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.298s 5 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.335s 6 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.563s 7 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.645s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.893s 9 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.505s 10 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +6.518s 11 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +9.429s 12 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +9.484s 13 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +9.687s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +11.058s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +2.298s 16 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +27.245s 17 Lenoxx Phommara SWI SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +43.348s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +5 laps 19 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 20 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 21 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 23 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 25 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) DNF

Dennis Foggia was a distant eleventh, but a huge improvement for the returning class veteran after being completely out of the running before Sunday, struggling in wet conditions for Aspar.

Valentin Perrone was in the same battle for position as Foggia, taking twelfth for Tech3, with Stefano Nepa forced to settle for 13th behind for SIC58 Squadra Corse - the top Honda in a KTM dominated race.

Riccardo Rossi in 14th for the Snipers Team and frontrunner Ryusei Yamanaka took the the final points on offer - the Japanese rider was in the lead group until the closing stages but ran wide into the gravel while challenging for the win.

There were only three other riders to take the chequered flag - Noah Dettwiler, Lenoxx Phommara in 17th as replacement for Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse and Nicola Carraro - after an eventful race - the Snipers rider had a long lap penalty for causing a crash in Assen, then crashed while trying to bridge the gap, went into the pits and returned to finish 5 laps down on the leaders.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

After securing a best qualifying Eddie O’Shea was the first to exit at turn one, almost immediately followed by BOE’s replacement for Ruche Moodley, Leonardo Abruzzo.

Adrian Fernandez lost part of the front of his bike after contact with Rueda, less aerodynamic and with damage the Leopard rider lasted just one corner further, with a violent off at turn three on lap nine.

His teammate David Almansa launched from a career best second, but had fallen back into the pack after the early attack from Carpe, which landed him the penalty, falling as he pushed to recover at the last corner, turn 13, on lap 15.

Tatchakorn Buasri retired to the pits around the same time.

Scott Ogden started from pole for the very first time, and was the a late faller from the front group, with four laps to go at the same time and corner as Yamanaka ran into the gravel to return to track.

The final crash was for Taiyo Furusato, who had once again raced to the front and gave everything for a podium, exiting from third on the final lap having been the only Honda rider in the top ten for much of the race, leaving the final top three to battle through the remaining corners.

Vincente Perez was still struggling with his existing injuries, so withdrew before qualifying.



Championship Standings

Rueda arrived in Germany with a healthy 67 point lead, and third sees him move to 203 and a 73 point gap, now over Piqueras who moves back into second, by one point on 130 to Carpe on 129 - as the top rookie overall.

Kelso sits fourth on 110, with Munoz closing in after his second win, another 25 points takes him to a total of 107, with Quiles just one point behind.

