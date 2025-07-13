2025 German Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 German Moto3 Grand Prix, where David Munoz won a final lap battle.

David Alonso, Moto3, 2025, German GP, Sachsenring
David Alonso, Moto3, 2025, German GP, Sachsenring
Moto3 were the first class out to race Germany, and the action went all the way to the line, with David Munoz victorious in round eleven, the German Grand Prix at a now dry Sachsenring.


Munoz had shown record pace in the dry and still managed fourth on the grid in the wet QP, but a fall had left the Spaniard feeling battered and bruised.

Pushing on the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider ensured he was a constant feature in the lead group, battling Jose Antonio Rueda and Maximo Quiles in the closing stages.

The #64 had been ahead until the penultimate lap, when Rueda made his move, leading at the hill and down the Waterfall.

A last corner lunge was required and Munoz pulled it off to perfection for his second win of the season at his teams home round.

Celebrations were understandably muted, with Munoz taking a flag around the track in memory of the late Borja Gomez to parc ferme, with all three podium finishers dedicating their race performances to the rider after his passing at Magny - Cours.

Quiles also saw the opportunity to push ahead, the rookie finishing second for the third time this season for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar, just 0.241s behind at the chequered flag despite a late warning from his bike as he pushed to the limit.

That left Assen winner Rueda third after a tough ride with plenty of contact, taking home valuable championship points.

 

Angel Piqueras came alive over the final laps, putting in the fastest lap of the race for fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets  - MSI.

Alvaro Carpe secured fifth after a long lap penalty for forcing David Almansa wide on the opening lap, which dropped him to 16th from third.

There was further big moments for the rookie, notably with Taiyo Furusato, sending the Japanese rider back to eighth, his feisty run taking the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider back to the lead group.

Joel Kelso had a late fitness check before the race, following a fall on Saturday, and forced his way forward from 13th on the grid for an impressive sixth for LevelUp - MTA.

Guido Pini was the best placed rookie on the grid, with a front row start from third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP at the home race for the team. At the back of the lead group he held seventh ahead of Jacob Roulstone who could not find a way through after a string of passes took him from 18th to eighth over the course of the race for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Cormac Buchanan got himself inside the top three in the early stages of the race before fading slightly to ninth for Denssi Racing BOE.

Marcos Uriarte was five seconds behind but inside the top ten for the second race in a row, equalling his best result so far at the last round after making the move to LevelUP - MTA as the replacement for Matteo Bertelle.

2025 German Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)33m 27.081s
2Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.241s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.250s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.298s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.335s
6Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.563s
7Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.645s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.893s
9Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.505s
10Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+6.518s
11Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+9.429s
12Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+9.484s
13Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+9.687s
14Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+11.058s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.298s
16Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+27.245s
17Lenoxx PhommaraSWISIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+43.348s
18Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+5 laps
19Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
20Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
21David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
23Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)DNF
25Leonardo  AbruzzoITADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)DNF

Dennis Foggia was a distant eleventh, but a huge improvement for the returning class veteran after being completely out of the running before Sunday, struggling in wet conditions for Aspar.

Valentin Perrone was in the same battle for position as Foggia, taking twelfth for Tech3, with Stefano Nepa forced to settle for 13th behind for SIC58 Squadra Corse - the top Honda in a KTM dominated race.

Riccardo Rossi in 14th for the Snipers Team and frontrunner Ryusei Yamanaka took the the final points on offer - the Japanese rider was in the lead group until the closing stages but ran wide into the gravel while challenging for the win.

There were only three other riders to take the chequered flag - Noah Dettwiler, Lenoxx Phommara in 17th as replacement for Luca Lunetta at SIC58 Squadra Corse and Nicola Carraro - after an eventful race - the Snipers rider had a long lap penalty for causing a crash in Assen, then crashed while trying to bridge the gap, went into the pits and returned to finish 5 laps down on the leaders.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

After securing a best qualifying Eddie O’Shea was the first to exit at turn one, almost immediately followed by BOE’s replacement for Ruche Moodley, Leonardo Abruzzo.

Adrian Fernandez lost part of the front of his bike after contact with Rueda, less aerodynamic and with damage the Leopard rider lasted just one corner further, with a violent off at turn three on lap nine.

His teammate David Almansa launched from a career best second, but had fallen back into the pack after the early attack from Carpe, which landed him the penalty, falling as he pushed to recover at the last corner, turn 13, on lap 15.

Tatchakorn Buasri retired to the pits around the same time.

Scott Ogden started from pole for the very first time, and was the a late faller from the front group, with four laps to go at the same time and corner as Yamanaka ran into the gravel to return to track.

The final crash was for Taiyo Furusato, who had once again raced to the front and gave everything for a podium, exiting from third on the final lap having been the only Honda rider in the top ten for much of the race, leaving the final top three to battle through the remaining corners.

Vincente Perez was still struggling with his existing injuries, so withdrew before qualifying.


Championship Standings

Rueda arrived in Germany with a healthy 67 point lead, and third sees him move to 203 and a 73 point gap, now over Piqueras who moves back into second, by one point on 130 to Carpe on 129 - as the top rookie overall.

Kelso sits fourth on 110, with Munoz closing in after his second win, another 25 points takes him to a total of 107, with Quiles just one point behind.
 

