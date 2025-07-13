German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'28.802s 4/7 292k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.095s 4/7 287k 3 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.728s 5/7 290k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.817s 6/7 288k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.863s 7/7 291k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.921s 6/6 289k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.928s 5/6 287k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.950s 7/7 290k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.065s 6/7 292k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.088s 7/7 292k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.103s 6/7 290k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.181s 5/7 286k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.204s 3/7 289k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.251s 7/7 283k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.064s 4/7 283k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.200s 7/7 293k 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.370s 7/7 281k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.559s 6/7 286k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio Ducati 1m 19.071s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)

Marc Marquez leads Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira during a damp morning warm-up for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

After a soaking Saturday, the track was a patchy mix of wet and dry from overnight rain, as the depleted MotoGP field began the ten-minute session.

The wet weather prevented any last-minute preparations for a dry race, should the weather clear for this afternoon’s 30-lap grand prix, starting at 2pm local time.

Marc Marquez was quickest on medium wet tyres, front and rear, leading front row qualifier Zarco by just 0.095s.

Pramac Yamaha’s Oliveira made a big step with third, but was some 0.728s behind Marquez.

Pedro Acosta (KTM), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda) and Joan Mir (Honda) completed the top eight.

Sprint runner-up Marco Bezzecchi was ninth for Aprilia, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, who was a lacklustre 12th in the Sprint and still 1.088s a lap behind his team-mate in warm-up.

Marc Marquez will be seeking his ninth Sachsenring MotoGP win this afternoon, and his fourth 'double' in a row.

Closest rival Alex Marquez is riding with a fractured bone in his left hand from Assen.

Both Tech3 KTM riders are missing. Enea Bastianini due to appendicitis, while team-mate Maverick Vinales suffered a shoulder dislocation and fracture in qualifying.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli then injured his shoulder in Saturday’s Sprint race and has withdrawn from Sunday’s action.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

