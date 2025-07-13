2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
|German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'28.802s
|4/7
|292k
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.095s
|4/7
|287k
|3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.728s
|5/7
|290k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.817s
|6/7
|288k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.863s
|7/7
|291k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.921s
|6/6
|289k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.928s
|5/6
|287k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.950s
|7/7
|290k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.065s
|6/7
|292k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.088s
|7/7
|292k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.103s
|6/7
|290k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.181s
|5/7
|286k
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.204s
|3/7
|289k
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.251s
|7/7
|283k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.064s
|4/7
|283k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.200s
|7/7
|293k
|17
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.370s
|7/7
|281k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.559s
|6/7
|286k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio di Giannantonio Ducati 1m 19.071s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)
Marc Marquez leads Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira during a damp morning warm-up for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring.
After a soaking Saturday, the track was a patchy mix of wet and dry from overnight rain, as the depleted MotoGP field began the ten-minute session.
The wet weather prevented any last-minute preparations for a dry race, should the weather clear for this afternoon’s 30-lap grand prix, starting at 2pm local time.
Marc Marquez was quickest on medium wet tyres, front and rear, leading front row qualifier Zarco by just 0.095s.
Pramac Yamaha’s Oliveira made a big step with third, but was some 0.728s behind Marquez.
Pedro Acosta (KTM), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda) and Joan Mir (Honda) completed the top eight.
Sprint runner-up Marco Bezzecchi was ninth for Aprilia, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, who was a lacklustre 12th in the Sprint and still 1.088s a lap behind his team-mate in warm-up.
Marc Marquez will be seeking his ninth Sachsenring MotoGP win this afternoon, and his fourth 'double' in a row.
Closest rival Alex Marquez is riding with a fractured bone in his left hand from Assen.
Both Tech3 KTM riders are missing. Enea Bastianini due to appendicitis, while team-mate Maverick Vinales suffered a shoulder dislocation and fracture in qualifying.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli then injured his shoulder in Saturday’s Sprint race and has withdrawn from Sunday’s action.
HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.
However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.
Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.