Johann Zarco baffled by Sprint performance: “Big chance missed”

After pushing Marc Marquez for pole position in qualifying, Johann Zarco looked well-placed to fight for a Sprint podium - or even a win - at the German MotoGP.

The wet Le Mans winner had once again gone against the grain with tyre choice, opting for a medium rear instead of the soft used by most of the grid.

It worked in qualifying, but not in the Sprint.

With less standing water on the track than earlier in the day, Zarco was sure that conditions would suit the medium compound even better.

“I was convinced that with less rain than in qualifying, the medium tyre would work better, but that wasn’t the case; it couldn’t get up to temperature,” Zarco explained.

“I’m frustrated because I had a real shot at the podium, maybe even the win, in these conditions.”

Zarco, who started second on the grid, dropped to tenth on the opening lap and was unable to show speed until the second half of the race.

By then, it was too late to have an impact, and the LCR Honda rider crossed the line in seventh place.

“I didn’t take a big risk going to the medium rear tyre,” he insisted. “I was the only one able to use it well in qualifying. And in the Sprint race, it was not raining.

“The amount of water on the track was less than in qualifying, so it was logical that the medium would work better. But I never got temperature in the rear tyre.

“I knew it would be tricky for the first two laps but then I’d have 13 laps to get the advantage. But it didn’t work.

“I cannot understand why it didn’t work. I wanted to fight but I could not. I tried to do everything on the bike to bring the temperature on the rear tyre.

“I got some points. It’s anyway better than zero. But a big chance of a podium or a victory was definitely missed.”

Zarco quickly bounced back in Sunday morning’s warm-up, again using the medium rear to finish second behind Marc Marquez.

“We need to see the conditions, dry or wet. I think in the dry my chances of a podium are very low. In the wet I have a big chance of the podium.

“The warm-up was good. I like these tricky conditions. I’ll try to take advantage from starting second.”

Reflecting on his emotional home MotoGP victory in similar conditions at Le Mans, Zarco said he’s still coming to terms with it.

“I try not to think too much about it because it was so incredible, you wonder if it really happened! It was my first victory with Honda, and I hope I will have others...”

Zarco sits seventh in the world championship standings, as the leading Honda rider.