2025 German Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 German Grand Prix (Round 11) where Scott Ogden took his first pole in a crash filled session.

Qualifying for the Moto3 race at the Sachsenring  was a wet affair, with a red and several yellow flag incidents, with Scott Ogden finding strong track position at the right time for a first pole position ahead of the German Grand Prix, round eleven of the championship.


The CIP Green Power was on the limit, through the gravel in his first attempt, with a later wobble as a warning, but the British rider, who showed promise in the dry finishing practice third, was able to latch onto David Almansa ahead for a lap of 1m 35.001s.

That time stood as the yellow flags cancelled the lat flying laps for most including Ogden himself, ;leaving the KTM rider at the top of the standings.

Almansa was flying too on the Leopard, his run ahead landed him second for Leopard on the Honda, just 0.042s slower.

The early part of the session was lost as Guido Pini hit the air fence after running through a pool of water on the white line at  turn eight, with a red flag brought out for the air fence to be re-deployed. The clock was stopped with just under twelve minutes remaining and no laps recorded, as it happened on the Italian’s out lap.

That allowed enough time for the rookie to get back to the pits and return to set third in the group behind Ogden and Almansa for Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP ahead of the team’s home race.
 

Their second rider David Munoz, arrived to Q2 quickest - with a new lap record in Friday Practice. Munoz was also a faller at the same corner in the closing minutes, causing a yellow flag as he was sent cartwheeling rapidly through the gravel. Having previously held provisional pole, the Spaniard had done enough to finish qualifying fourth.

Alvaro Carpe also found the limit as he pushed though the spray, another victim of turn eight, the Red Bull rider also displayed the importance of a strong Banker lap, holding onto fifth for Ajo.

The weather in the FP2 session was close to the conditions in qualifying, that morning session saw Adrian Fernandez lead the way on a wet track. As the weather worsened Fernandez was still able to put together a strong wet lap, sixth quickest on the second Leopard after briefly leading the way.

Maximo Quiles was seventh for Aspar, just ahead of the top Q1 rider with Cormac Buchanan picking up where he left off for a solid eighth, his best qualifying to date in his rookie year for Denssi Racing BOE.

Also setting this best to date, a much improved Eddie O’Shea came through Q1 too and was able to pick up the pace for an impressive ninth on the MLav bike.

Angel Piqueras completed the top ten for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)1m 35.001s
2David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.042s
3Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.134s
4David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.154s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.251s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.347s
7Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.355s
8Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.371s
9Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.538s
10Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.603s
11Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+0.627s
12Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.630s
13Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.872s
14Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+0.977s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.005s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.075s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.350s
18Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.501s
Q1
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 36.270s
20Leonardo  AbruzzoITADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 36.779s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 37.758s
22Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 37.767s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 38.047s
24Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1m 39.155s
25Lenoxx PhommaraSWISIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 42.064s
26Vincente PerezSPAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)DNS

 Marcos Uriarte continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA, improving every time he rides the bike the #89 claimed eleventh, ahead of Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda, who took pole at the last round in Assen, and went on to win the race, but this time out in Germany had to settle for twelfth - his last lap, if it had not been cancelled would have moved him to sixth.


Q1: Buchanan bounces back from crash to lead the way to Q2

Buchanan shook off an early fall to return faster, with the group all speeding up towards the end of the session the New Zealand rider was just as confident after his off, topping the session on his last lap.

The BOE rider powered past Riccardo Rossi and used the riders ahead as a marker to chase. He will be joined in moving to the second qualifying session by Valentin Perrone (15th) , O’Shea and Noah Dettwiler (14th) who was third in the set morning FP2 session, illustrating his ability in the wet and moved to immediately congratulate his teammate on pole position after losing out on a fast lap in the flag drama himself.

Nicola Carraro just missed out after featuring in the top four during the session, so the Snipers rider will start 19th.

Dennis Foggia lacked confidence in the wet, placing one from last for Aspar.

Vincente Perez withdrew before qualifying with a right wrist injury.

Leonardo Abruzzo (20th) returns, this time at BOE to fill in for Ruche Moodley.

Luca Lunetta is also absent through injury in Germany. The SIC58 Squadra Corse team have opted to give a chance to JuniorGP rider Lenoxx Phommara who was 25th after a crash in Q1.
 

