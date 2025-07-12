Maverick Vinales withdraws from German MotoGP, Brno in doubt

Both Tech3 KTM riders are out of action in Germany after a shoulder injury for Maverick Vinales.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP

Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the remainder of the German MotoGP, meaning there will be no Tech3 KTM riders on the grid this weekend.

Vinales was transferred to a local hospital for further examination on his shoulder after suffering a violent highside during this morning's wet qualifying.

His name was then removed from a revised Sprint race grid, with Tech3  revealing he had suffered a dislocation and fracture.

The injuries also put Vinales in doubt for next weekend's Brno round:

"Following his Q2 crash this morning, Maverick Viñales was brought to the medical centre. 

"He had a dislocated left shoulder, which was immediately put back in place at the track, but the doctors suspected a small fracture. 

"The fracture was confirmed at the local hospital. 

"Maverick will be unfit for the remainder of the German Grand Prix, while we await further updates on the recovery process. 

"We will then understand whether he will be with us or not next week in Brno."

Vinales had just fought through a rain-soaked Q1 alongside Johann Zarco to earn a place in the pole position Qualifying 2 shootout, but was thrown from his RC16 on the out-lap at Turn 4 - a corner that also caught out Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller in a near identical crash.

While Vinales was able to walk away, he did not return to the track and was later taken to the medical centre for initial assessment. 

MotoGP then announced that the Spaniard has been sent to a local hospital for more detailed checks on his shoulder.

Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini was already ruled out of the Sachsenring round due to appendicitis.

Miller, who was also launched into the air just moments later, managed to return on his spare bike and qualify ninth.

The Czech Grand Prix at Brno, the final event before the summer break, takes place next weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto2 Results
13m ago
2025 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Jake Dixon, Moto2, GermanGP, Qualifying, Pole Position, 2025
MotoGP
43m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales withdraws from German MotoGP, Brno in doubt
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Former F1 driver says Helmut Marko is “out of touch with the times”
Helmut Marko, Red Bull
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 German Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Scott Ogden, Moto3, 2025, Qualifying, Pole position, GermanGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez "thought the target was done… then I saw the screen” in German MotoGP qualifying
Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, 2025 German MotoGP qualifying
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals “mistake” in UK WorldSBK pole lap
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar reschedules Iowa weekend after tornado weather warnings
Storm over Iowa Speedway
F1 News
3h ago
Gene Haas drives his team’s F1 car at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Haas
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez splashes to seventh pole of 2025
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP