Maverick Vinales withdraws from German MotoGP, Brno in doubt

Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the remainder of the German MotoGP, meaning there will be no Tech3 KTM riders on the grid this weekend.

Vinales was transferred to a local hospital for further examination on his shoulder after suffering a violent highside during this morning's wet qualifying.

His name was then removed from a revised Sprint race grid, with Tech3 revealing he had suffered a dislocation and fracture.

The injuries also put Vinales in doubt for next weekend's Brno round:

"Following his Q2 crash this morning, Maverick Viñales was brought to the medical centre.

"He had a dislocated left shoulder, which was immediately put back in place at the track, but the doctors suspected a small fracture.

"The fracture was confirmed at the local hospital.

"Maverick will be unfit for the remainder of the German Grand Prix, while we await further updates on the recovery process.

"We will then understand whether he will be with us or not next week in Brno."

Vinales had just fought through a rain-soaked Q1 alongside Johann Zarco to earn a place in the pole position Qualifying 2 shootout, but was thrown from his RC16 on the out-lap at Turn 4 - a corner that also caught out Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller in a near identical crash.

While Vinales was able to walk away, he did not return to the track and was later taken to the medical centre for initial assessment.

MotoGP then announced that the Spaniard has been sent to a local hospital for more detailed checks on his shoulder.

Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini was already ruled out of the Sachsenring round due to appendicitis.

Miller, who was also launched into the air just moments later, managed to return on his spare bike and qualify ninth.

The Czech Grand Prix at Brno, the final event before the summer break, takes place next weekend.